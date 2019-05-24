JP Morgan slashes second-quarter GDP forecast to just 1%

Skip Navigation
Here are the top contenders looking to become Britain's next...

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Europe Politics

Wall Street misunderstands Tesla, says analyst

An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.

Investing

Republican holds up disaster relief bill expected to pass...

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has objected to a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that was expected to pass unanimously Friday. The bill is likely to next be considered when...

Politics

Ron Insana: This is more than a trade war , it's a new Cold War

The markets have been slow to recognize the high-stakes game that's playing out on the world stage.

Economy

Major Chinese chip stock delists from NYSE

One of the biggest Chinese chipmakers is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange amid the trade war, but the company said the decision is not related to the intensifying...

Markets

Trump appeals ruling that Deutsche Bank, Capital One can comply...

President Donald Trump, his businesses and members of his family on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over years of...

Politics

Zuckerberg reportedly held talks with Winklevoss twins about...

Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has held talks with the Winklevoss twins, his old rivals, about the social media giant's developing digital currency, the Financial Times...

Bitcoin

Theresa May resigns as UK prime minister amid Brexit crisis

May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Europe Politics

Trump administration to roll back health protections for...

The Trump administration proposed Friday to roll back health-care protections for transgender people by ending an Obama-era policy that prohibited health providers from...

Health and Science

Sears pins its future on small stores selling appliances,...

Sears opens its first Home & Life stores and plans to open more as it looks for a fresh start after bankruptcy.

Retail

Amazon shares will reach $3,000 in 2 years, Piper Jaffray says

Analyst Michael Olson says he has "a high degree of confidence" that Amazon shares can reach the level without "significant changes to the business."

Investing

Robert Mueller wants to testify in private before Congress,...

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says Mueller told the committee he would make his opening statement before the public.

Politics
Market Insider

JP Morgan slashes second-quarter GDP forecast to just 1%

Patti Domm@pattidomm
Key Points
  • J.P. Morgan economists slashed their outlook for second quarter growth to just 1% from a previous 2.25%.
  • The economists also changed their view that the Fed's next move was an interest rate hike, and now believe it has an equal chance of cutting or raising rates.
  • The two threats to U.S. growth are global economic developments, as well as the uncertainty of the trade war impacting business sentiment and activity.   
A truck hauls a shipping container at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California
Mike Blake | Reuters

J.P. Morgan economists said they now see second-quarter growth of just 1%, down from their prior forecast of 2.25% and way off the 3.2% reported in the first quarter.

"The April durable goods report was bad, particularly the details relating to capital goods orders and shipments. Coming on the heels of last week's crummy April retail sales report, it suggests second quarter activity growth is sharply downshifting from the first quarter pace, " the economists wrote.

The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now tracker has GDP growth for the first quarter at 1.3% for the quarter.

The J.P. Morgan economists also changed their view on the Fed, and now do not expect the next move to be an interest rate hike.

"We had previously expected the next move from the Fed would be a hike, albeit at the very end of our forecast horizon in late 2020. We now see the risks of the next move as about evenly distributed between a hike and a cut. We still sense little appetite on the FOMC for an insurance ease to goose inflation, but we see rising odds of 'your father's rate cut': one prompted by downside growth risks," they wrote.

They said the key risks for U.S. growth include uncertainty from the trade war, impacting business sentiment, and global economic slowing.