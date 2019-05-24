House Republican holds up $19 billion disaster relief bill expected to pass unanimously

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.Europe Politicsread more
An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.Investingread more
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has objected to a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that was expected to pass unanimously Friday. The bill is likely to next be considered when...Politicsread more
The markets have been slow to recognize the high-stakes game that's playing out on the world stage.Economyread more
Stocks were headed for weekly losses on Friday as investors worry the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.US Marketsread more
One of the biggest Chinese chipmakers is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange amid the trade war, but the company said the decision is not related to the intensifying...Marketsread more
President Donald Trump, his businesses and members of his family on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over years of...Politicsread more
Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has held talks with the Winklevoss twins, his old rivals, about the social media giant's developing digital currency, the Financial Times...Bitcoinread more
May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.Europe Politicsread more
The Trump administration proposed Friday to roll back health-care protections for transgender people by ending an Obama-era policy that prohibited health providers from...Health and Scienceread more
Sears opens its first Home & Life stores and plans to open more as it looks for a fresh start after bankruptcy.Retailread more
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has objected to a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that was expected to pass unanimously Friday.
The bill is likely to next be considered when lawmakers return June 3.
"I'm here today, primarily because if I do not object, Congress will have passed into law a bill that spends $19 billion dollars of taxpayer money without members of Congress being present here in our nation's capital to vote on it," Roy said on the House floor.
"Secondly, it's a bill that includes nothing to address the clear national emergency and humanitarian crisis we face at our southern border," Roy said.
A companion measure passed in the Senate on Thursday. The bill included about $1 billion in funding for Puerto Rico relief.
"After President Trump and Senate Republicans delayed disaster relief for more than four months, it is deeply disappointing that House Republicans are now making disaster victims wait even longer to get the help they need," House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said in a statement.
Roy previously served as the chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.