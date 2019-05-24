House Republican holds up $19 billion disaster relief bill expected to pass unanimously

Skip Navigation
Here are the top contenders looking to become Britain's next...

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Europe Politicsread more

Wall Street misunderstands Tesla, says analyst

An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.

Investingread more

Republican holds up disaster relief bill expected to pass...

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has objected to a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that was expected to pass unanimously Friday. The bill is likely to next be considered when...

Politicsread more

Ron Insana: This is more than a trade war , it's a new Cold War

The markets have been slow to recognize the high-stakes game that's playing out on the world stage.

Economyread more

Dow heads for fifth straight negative week, longest losing streak...

Stocks were headed for weekly losses on Friday as investors worry the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.

US Marketsread more

Major Chinese chip stock delists from NYSE

One of the biggest Chinese chipmakers is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange amid the trade war, but the company said the decision is not related to the intensifying...

Marketsread more

Trump appeals ruling that Deutsche Bank, Capital One can comply...

President Donald Trump, his businesses and members of his family on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over years of...

Politicsread more

Zuckerberg reportedly held talks with Winklevoss twins about...

Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has held talks with the Winklevoss twins, his old rivals, about the social media giant's developing digital currency, the Financial Times...

Bitcoinread more

Theresa May resigns as UK prime minister amid Brexit crisis

May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Europe Politicsread more

Trump administration to roll back health protections for...

The Trump administration proposed Friday to roll back health-care protections for transgender people by ending an Obama-era policy that prohibited health providers from...

Health and Scienceread more

Sears pins its future on small stores selling appliances,...

Sears opens its first Home & Life stores and plans to open more as it looks for a fresh start after bankruptcy.

Retailread more

Amazon shares will reach $3,000 in 2 years, Piper Jaffray says

Analyst Michael Olson says he has "a high degree of confidence" that Amazon shares can reach the level without "significant changes to the business."

Investingread more
Politics

House Republican holds up $19 billion disaster relief bill expected to pass unanimously

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, left, listens during the House Oversight and Reform Committee markup of a resolution authorizing issuance of subpoenas related to security clearances and the 2020 Census on Tuesday, April 2m 2019.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has objected to a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that was expected to pass unanimously Friday.

The bill is likely to next be considered when lawmakers return June 3. 

"I'm here today, primarily because if I do not object, Congress will have passed into law a bill that spends $19 billion dollars of taxpayer money without members of Congress being present here in our nation's capital to vote on it," Roy said on the House floor.

"Secondly, it's a bill that includes nothing to address the clear national emergency and humanitarian crisis we face at our southern border," Roy said. 

A companion measure passed in the Senate on Thursday. The bill included about $1 billion in funding for Puerto Rico relief.

"After President Trump and Senate Republicans delayed disaster relief for more than four months, it is deeply disappointing that House Republicans are now making disaster victims wait even longer to get the help they need," House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said in a statement. 

Roy previously served as the chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. 

This is breaking news. Check back for updates. 

