Trump orders intelligence agencies to cooperate with attorney general's investigation into origins of Mueller probe

Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.

Real Estateread more

Trump orders intel community to comply with probe of 2016...

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the...

Politicsread more

US is considering duties on countries that undervalue their...

The U.S. Commerce Department said its proposed rule would amend the normal countervailing duty process to include new criteria for currency undervaluation.

World Economyread more

Asia markets decline as investors worry over US-China trade...

Markets in Australia and Japan looked set to open slightly lower as investors worried over trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Asia Marketsread more

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

Market Insiderread more

Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.

Marketsread more

FAA says there's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing 737 Max...

"The last thing I want is to put a date out there for lifting the grounding," said Dan Elwell, acting administrator for the FAA.

Transportationread more

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange charged with 17 new criminal counts

The charges allege he published secret documents obtained by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, some of which included the disclosure of foreigners who were...

Politicsread more

TransferWise is now Europe's most valuable fintech start-up,...

TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Autodesk, Boeing...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 23.

Market Insiderread more

Cramer: Investors' hope for trade deal is keeping the market off...

Sentiment is "not negative enough to trigger a huge rally ... unless we get some kind of real breakthrough with China," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Oracle's Larry Ellison got crushed on his Tesla investment this...

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.

Technologyread more
Politics

Trump orders intelligence agencies to cooperate with attorney general's investigation into origins of Mueller probe

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, according to a White House statement.
  • The White House signaled that information uncovered by Barr's investigation could be made public.
President Donald Trump walks out of the Oval Office before speaking about Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rose Garden at the White House May 22, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, according to a White House statement.

That investigation is looking into the government's authorization of surveillance on Trump campaign aides during the 2016 election. Trump has said that the surveillance was unlawful and could lead to "long jail sentences."

Barr announced shortly after Mueller concluded his investigation earlier this year that the Department of Justice was examining that surveillance, saying "spying did occur." In May, it was reported that Barr had appointed a U.S. attorney to look into the matter.

The White House signaled that information uncovered by Barr's investigation will be made public, and granted Barr the authority to declassify materials related to it. The White House said it would "ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election."