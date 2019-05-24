China's 'nuclear option' in Trump's trade war, explained

Skip Navigation
Dow rises nearly 100 points, but posts longest weekly losing...

Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.

Three things could cause a 'second wave' in the market sell-off

The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.

FDA approves Novartis' $2.1 million gene therapy as world's most...

The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting 1 in every...

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $1 billion this year

SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing since the beginning of the year.

Wall Street misunderstands Tesla, says analyst

An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.

Here are the top contenders looking to become Britain's next...

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Apple bought a start-up that was working on monitoring asthma in...

Apple bought Tueo Health, which was developing tech to help parents monitor asthma symptoms in children, using a mobile app and commercial breathing sensors.

United extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations through early August

United Airlines will take its 14 Boeing 737 Max jets off its schedule for another month, through Aug. 3, canceling another 1,290 flights.

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Trade could be a big factor for markets in the week ahead, but investors will also be attuned to fresh inflation data and the bond market, which is flashing new worries about...

Pelosi frustrates Democratic activists on impeachment, but...

About three dozen House Democrats have called for impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump, a billionaire's TV ads rip the House for "doing nothing," and legal experts...

Trump approves massive arms deals to Saudi Arabia and UAE amid...

The Trump administration on Friday invoked a rarely used provision in federal law to bypass congressional review of arms sales to Saudi Arabia, citing threats the kingdom...

JP Morgan slashes second-quarter GDP forecast to just 1%

J.P. Morgan economists say they now see a much slower economy in the second quarter, with growth of just 1%.

Trade

China's 'nuclear option' in Trump's trade war, explained

Jeff Morganteen@jmorganteen
How China could use its massive US debt holdings as a trade war weapon
Trade

China is currently the largest holder of U.S. government debt. It now owns $1.12 trillion in U.S. Treasury bonds.

If China decided to sell off its U.S. government debt holdings as a form of retaliation in the ongoing trade war with the U.S. and President Donald Trump, it could upend global financial markets and drive U.S. interest rates higher. 

That's a measure some have started calling China's "nuclear option."

China, however, has several reasons why it might not weaponize its bond holdings anytime soon.

Watch the video above to learn about China's so-called nuclear option in the ongoing trade war.