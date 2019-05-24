Here's how Bernie Sanders made his millions — and why it matters in the 2020 election

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Tax delays and canceled home sales: The costly ripple effects of...

Cyberattacks against accounting software firm Wolters Kluwer and the City of Baltimore in May showed how the newest wave of malicious hacking can have significant, often...

Technologyread more

Brussels braces for results as EU elections enter final day

The European parliamentary election is the second largest democratic exercise in the world.

Europe Newsread more

The stock market would be much lower if it weren't for company...

Buybacks have gotten a bad rap from both Republicans and Democrats. But stocks would be trading at a massive discount without them.

Marketsread more

Trump says he 'smiled' when Kim Jong Un called Joe Biden 'a low...

Biden had criticized Kim Jong Un as a "dictator" and a "tyrant" at a recent rally in Philadelphia. North Korean state media responded by calling Biden a "fool of low IQ" among...

Politicsread more

Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault are in talks to form a...

Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault could soon partner up to take on the sweeping changes to the global auto industry, according to a report in the Financial Times. The...

Autosread more

Microsoft, once considered a boring software maker, has...

Microsoft shares have gained 133% since November 2015, outperforming a tech "basket of unicorns" over that stretch.

Technologyread more

Trump takes dig at Japan for 'substantial' trade advantage and...

The president's state visit comes amid tensions with carmaker Toyota over potential auto tariffs. Trump has repeatedly threatened Japanese and European carmakers with tariffs.

Traderead more

Botched your tax withholding in 2018? It's about to get more...

The IRS is about to release a new draft of Form W-4, which will more closely reflect the changes stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For workers, that means they'll need...

Personal Financeread more

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $418 million. Here's how much the...

The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million. It would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.

Personal Financeread more

Trump again claims stock market would be 10,000 points higher if...

Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday.

Marketsread more

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Energyread more

Real estate investor makes $11,875 a day in profit on Koenigsegg...

When commercial real estate investor Manny Khoshbin spent $2.2 million on the fastest production car in the world, he had no idea it would very quickly also become the...

Autosread more
Politics

Here's how Bernie Sanders made his millions — and why it matters in the 2020 election

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
VIDEO5:5605:56
How Bernie Sanders made his millions
Markets and Politics Digital Original Video
Key Points
  • Self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders became a millionaire after he vaulted to national fame as a 2016 Democratic presidential candidate.
  • Much of the Vermont lawmaker's income stems from book deals.
  • Sanders says his wealth will not affect his policies as he runs a presidential campaign that hinges in part on criticizing the influence of "millionaires and billionaires."

It turns out even democratic socialist authors can rake in cash. Just ask Bernie Sanders.

The independent senator from Vermont has enjoyed a recent windfall driven by book deals. In both 2016 and 2017, Sanders and his wife, Jane, had adjusted gross income of about $1.1 million, according to tax returns his 2020 presidential campaign released last month. The couple followed it up with about $560,000 in income last year.

The totals mark a stark increase from 2015, when they made roughly $240,000.

[CNBC is looking at how top 2020 presidential candidates accumulated their wealth. Check back for more updates.]

Sanders built a devoted following during his 2016 Democratic presidential primary bid against Hillary Clinton. His income spiked along with his fame. Now, the senator ranks among the "millionaires and billionaires" he has criticized during his nearly four decades as an elected official.

The tax returns raised questions about whether Sanders' newfound wealth conflicts with his message. The senator, who wants to hike taxes on the wealthy to build up social programs such as "Medicare for All" and tuition-free public college, says his fatter wallet will not affect his plans. During a CNN town hall last month, Sanders responded to questions about his wealth by saying, "I plead guilty to have written a book which was an international best-seller."

"But I think your question should ask, well, now that you wrote a book, you made money, is that going to mean that you change your policies?" Sanders continued during the event. "Well, you're looking at somebody who not only voted against Trump's disastrous tax plan — 83 percent of the benefits going to the top 1% — but I have and will continue in this campaign to fight for progressive taxation."

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont holds a rally at Central Piedmont Community College on the lawn of Overcash Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, May 17, 2019. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images)
David T. Foster III | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

So just what made Bernie and Jane Sanders millionaires?

Book royalties

  • In 2018, Bernie Sanders reported more than $390,000 in book royalties.
  • He more than doubled the haul in both 2016 and 2017, taking in about $850,000 each year from books.
  • Jane Sanders added about another $106,000 in book income in 2017.

Senate salary

  • Sanders makes a $174,000 annual salary as a senator.
  • The couple's returns list taxable wages at $130,000 to $140,000 from 2016 through 2018.

Assets and liabilities

  • The couple had assets valued at $472,000 to $1.3 million last year, according to a Senate financial disclosure form.
  • A chunk of it, worth $250,001 to $500,000, sits in bank accounts at the U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union.
  • Much of the wealth comes from mutual funds and annuities held by Jane Sanders.
  • They list one liability: a mortgage estimated at $250,001 to $500,000. Sanders has three homes: He most recently sparked criticism when he bought a $575,000 summer house on Lake Champlain in Vermont. It is unclear which house has a mortgage.

Sanders has argued in recent days that institutional and policy change will do more to address issues in the U.S. than charity. Responding Sunday to billionaire Robert F. Smith's donation to forgive student debt for all 2019 Morehouse College graduates, he called the gift "very generous" but said "the student crisis will not be solved by charity" and "must be addressed by governmental action."

Politicians making big money — both while they hold office and after they leave — is nothing new. President Barack Obama reportedly commanded $400,000 speaking fees after his tenure ended in 2017. President Donald Trump used his wealth as a selling point during his 2016 campaign — and he still profits from his private businesses while in office.

While Sanders has made big money for a public official, his 2020 Democratic rivals are no slouches either. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff — a partner at law firm DLA Piper — reported about $1.9 million in adjusted gross income last year, according to tax returns. Harris herself reported about $157,000 in income as a senator and plus $320,000 from her writing.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and her husband, Bruce Mann, listed an adjusted gross income of about $846,000 last year, tax returns show. On top of Warren's Senate salary, she made about $325,000 from writing. Mann took in more than $400,000 as a professor at Harvard Law School.

