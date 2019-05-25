Amazon facial recognition ban won just 2% of shareholder vote

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Energyread more

Dow rises nearly 100 points, but posts longest weekly losing...

Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.

US Marketsread more

John Bolton says North Korean missile tests violate UN resolution

World Politicsread more

Three things could cause a 'second wave' in the market sell-off

The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.

Marketsread more

FDA approves Novartis' $2.1 million gene therapy as world's most...

The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting 1 in every...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $1 billion this year

SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing since the beginning of the year.

Investing in Spaceread more

Wall Street misunderstands Tesla, says analyst

An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.

Investingread more

Judge blocks Trump plan to build parts of US-Mexico border wall

A federal judge in California has blocked President Donald Trump from building sections of his long-sought border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national...

Politicsread more

Here are the top contenders looking to become Britain's next...

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Europe Politicsread more

Progress reported in race to find vaccine for deadly African...

The race is underway to find a vaccine that can control African swine fever, a highly contagious and deadly viral infection ravaging China's hog population. There is currently...

Agricultureread more

Apple bought a start-up that was working on monitoring asthma in...

Apple bought Tueo Health, which was developing tech to help parents monitor asthma symptoms in children, using a mobile app and commercial breathing sensors.

Technologyread more

United extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations through early August

United Airlines will take its 14 Boeing 737 Max jets off its schedule for another month, through Aug. 3, canceling another 1,290 flights.

Airlinesread more
Tech

Amazon facial recognition ban won just 2% of shareholder vote

Key Points
  • Some 2.4% of Amazon.com shareholder votes were in favor of a proposal that the company stop selling facial recognition technology to government agencies
  • A second proposal that called for a study of the extent to which Amazon's "Rekognition" service harmed civil rights and privacy garnered 27.5% support.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pictured in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 1, 2018.
Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Amazon.com shareholders overwhelmingly rejected a proposal that the company stop selling facial recognition technology to government agencies, while a resolution to audit the service drew more support, a regulatory filing on Friday showed.

Some 2.4% of votes were in favor of the ban. A second proposal that called for a study of the extent to which Amazon's "Rekognition" service harmed civil rights and privacy garnered 27.5% support.

Amazon's sale of the technology to law enforcement in Oregon and Florida has put the company at the center of a growing U.S. debate over facial recognition, with critics warning of false matches and arrests and proponents arguing it keeps the public safe.

Amazon has defended its work and said all users must follow the law.

These and other Amazon resolutions by shareholders faced an uphill battle to winning majority support, with Amazon's board recommending against them and founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos controlling 16% of the stock and voting rights.

Calculation of support was based on the total votes for, against and abstaining. The tallies excluded broker non-votes.

Law enforcement in the United States have used facial recognition for years, and vendors of the technology have abounded, including France's Idemia, Japan's NEC and newer entrants like Israel's AnyVision and Microsoft, which has called for regulation in recent months.

Now, members of the U.S. Congress are looking into the rights impact of the technology. Amazon's marketing of facial recognition has resulted in intense scrutiny, and researchers have said its technology struggled to identify the gender of individuals with darker skin, prompting fears of unjust arrests.

Among other issues shareholders considered before Amazon's annual meeting on Wednesday was a request to make it easier for investors to call a special meeting, which garnered 35.3% of votes.

A proposal that the company report how it plans to deal with climate change received 29.8% of votes. Nearly 7,700 employees had signed a letter of support of the climate resolution, in a sign of rising worker activism at Amazon.