Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault are reportedly in advanced talks to forge partnership

The president's state visit comes amid tensions with carmaker Toyota over potential auto tariffs. Trump has repeatedly threatened Japanese and European carmakers with tariffs.Traderead more
Microsoft shares have gained 133% since November 2015, outperforming a tech "basket of unicorns" over that stretch.Technologyread more
Buybacks have gotten a bad rap from both Republicans and Democrats. But stocks would be trading at a massive discount without them.Marketsread more
The IRS is about to release a new draft of Form W-4, which will more closely reflect the changes stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For workers, that means they'll need...Personal Financeread more
Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault could soon partner up to take on the sweeping changes to the global auto industry, according to a report in the Financial Times. The...Autosread more
When commercial real estate investor Manny Khoshbin spent $2.2 million on the fastest production car in the world, he had no idea it would very quickly also become the...Autosread more
The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million. It would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.Personal Financeread more
Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday.Marketsread more
The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.Energyread more
The federal minimum wage has remained $7.25 per hour since 2009. But several states, and even some companies, have since taken matters into their own hands to pay employees a...Workread more
Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.US Marketsread more
Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault are in advanced talks to forge extensive ties in the face of sweeping changes to the global auto industry, according to a report in The Financial Times.
The collaboration could bring the Italian-American carmaker into the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, according to The Financial Times, although the other members — like Japan's Nissan — would have to be won over.
The discussions could still fall apart, sources told The Financial Times. Once source told the newspaper that Nissan has had no involvement in the talks so far.
The Financial Times reported in March that Renault planned to take up merger talks with Nissan within the year, and then potentially acquire Fiat Chrysler.
Fiat Chrysler's chief executive, Mike Manley, previously told the FT: "If there's a partnership, merger, relationship that makes us stronger, then I'm absolutely open to looking at it."
If Fiat Chrysler were added to the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which dates back to 1999, it would become the largest global carmaker, with 15.6 million combined sales a year. The current leader, Volkswagen, sold 10.8 million last year.
Read the full story in the Financial Times