Greek PM calls snap vote after drubbing for ruling Syriza

Centrist bloc to lose majority in EU vote as Greens and...

Pro-EU parties are set to hold onto two-thirds of the seats at the EU Parliament.

Europe Politicsread more

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party set to win most UK seats in EU vote

The projected result comes shortly after Conservative Party leader Theresa May announced her resignation as prime minister on Friday morning.

Europe Politicsread more

Asia markets set to trade cautiously; Trump is in Japan for a...

Stocks in Asia were set to trade cautiously on Monday, amid U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Japan against the backdrop of global trade tensions.

Asia Marketsread more

Fiat Chrysler and Renault are in advanced talks to merge the...

Sources say the talks, which have been happening over the last several weeks, have picked up speed in recent days and could lead to an announcement regarding a merger or...

Autosread more

Trump says he 'smiled' when Kim Jong Un called Joe Biden 'a low...

Biden had criticized Kim Jong Un as a "dictator" and a "tyrant" at a recent rally in Philadelphia. North Korean state media responded by calling Biden a "fool of low IQ" among...

Politicsread more

Here's how Bernie Sanders made millions — and why it matters in...

Book income helped self-proclaimed socialist Bernie Sanders join the millionaire class, a group he has often criticized during his decades in politics.

Politicsread more

French nationalists expected to narrowly beat Macron's centrist...

Exit polls showed National Rally, a re-branding of Le Pen's National Front, beating Macron's party by just one seat.

Europe Politicsread more

There's a swine flu spreading in China that Wall Street fears...

Stocks that are most prone to swine flu fears include Bloomin' Brands, Phibro, Darling Ingredients, Deere, and Hormel, according to analysts.

Marketsread more

Trump again claims stock market would be 10,000 points higher if...

Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday.

Marketsread more

How to disconnect and truly enjoy your summer vacation

You should use your summer vacation to unwind from work stress. Here are some tips for disconnecting while you're away.

Technologyread more

Review: The Lexus LX 570 is a serious off-road challenge to the...

If you value reliability and quality over a posh cabin and jealous looks, the Lexus LX 570 two-row is the Japanese Range Rover you need.

Autosread more

Tax delays and canceled home sales: Cyberattacks are taking a big...

Cyberattacks against accounting software firm Wolters Kluwer and the City of Baltimore in May showed how the newest wave of malicious hacking can have significant, often...

Technologyread more
Elections

Greek PM calls snap vote after drubbing for ruling Syriza

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
Dario Pignatelli | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called snap national elections after suffering a heavy defeat by the opposition conservatives in European Parliament elections on Sunday.

With an unexpectedly severe pounding at the ballot box for his leftist Syriza party, Tsipras decided not to push through to a full term which expires in October.

"I will request immediate declaration of national elections from the President of the Republic," Tsipras said in a speech.

A party source said the earliest a vote could take place would be June 30, to allow for preparations.

Results for the European Parliament vote showed Syriza trailing the opposition New Democracy party by about nine points.

Syriza stormed the Greek political scene on an anti-austerity platform six years ago, then suffered a backlash after having to impose cut-backs as part of a third bailout in 2015. More damagingly, there was a deeply unpopular agreement that resolved a long-running name dispute with North Macedonia.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis demanded Tsipras resign, saying he had lost the popular mandate.

"The Prime Minister must assume his responsibilities. For the good of the country he must resign and the country should hold national elections, the soonest possible," Mitsotakis said.

Once a leftist firebrand, Tsipras, 44, mellowed after sweeping to power and telling the country's creditors to back off in 2015.

But he was forced into a painful new bailout months later, when faced with a choice of that or being turfed out of the euro zone and into the financial wilderness. The capitulation went down badly with many voters.

Greece emerged from close financial supervision by its lenders in August 2018. The government this month introduced tax cuts and pension payouts, going some way toward unwinding some of the austerity measures.

The handouts may have averted a steeper defeat in the European election, political analyst Thanos Veremis said.

Tsipras' decision to broker a deal ending a name dispute with North Macedonia earned kudos from his European partners, but proved deeply unpopular with many Greeks.

His coalition partner, Panos Kammenos, pulled out of the government in January, triggering a confidence vote in parliament that Tsipras nonetheless won comfortably.

For most, use of the Macedonia name is an appropriation of Greek heritage by the country's small neighbour. Regardless, Tsipras signed the name-change deal in June, on the banks of the Prespes Lake bordering Albania, Greece and North Macedonia.

"Syriza committed suicide in Prespes," Kammenos, his former coalition partner, tweeted on Sunday evening.