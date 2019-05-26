Trump says he 'smiled' when Kim Jong Un called Joe Biden 'a low IQ individual'

President Donald Trump sided with North Korea in its recent personal attacks on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying he "smiled" when Kim Jong Un called the former vice president a 'low IQ individual.'



Trump, in a post on Twitter, asked if North Korea's recent criticism of Biden was a signal to him.





White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, in an interview on NBC's Meet The Press, said the president of the United States and the North Korean dictator agreed in their assessments of Trump's political rival.



"I think they agree in their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden," Sanders said, criticizing the Obama administration's handling of North Korea.



Biden had criticized Kim Jong Un as a "dictator" and a "tyrant" at a recent rally in Philadelphia. North Korean state media responded by calling Biden a "fool of low IQ" among other insults.

The president also appeared to contradict his national security advisor, John Bolton, who said North Korea's recent missile launches violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.



Trump dismissed the recent launches as "some small weapons" and said that while some of his people were disturbed by North Korea's recent actions, he was not.



"I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me," Trump said.



