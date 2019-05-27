French nationalists expected to narrowly beat Macron's centrist party in EU vote

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, speaks ahead of the Balkan summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Marine Le Pen's euroskeptic National Rally has topped the European election vote in France, early results and exit polls published Sunday showed, narrowly beating the centrist alliance of President Emmanuel Macron.

Exit polls showed National Rally, a re-branding of Le Pen's National Front, beating Macron's party by just one seat. It represents a setback for the French leader, who had put himself at the forefront of a bruising and personal campaign, while nationalist supporters across the bloc are likely to celebrate a symbolic victory.

In a statement, Macron's office described the performance — which puts his En Marche party on 22.5% of the vote, compared to 24.3% for the rival he beat to the presidency — as disappointing but not disastrous. It also said pro-EU parties were still in the majority.

The exit polls are not necessarily an accurate indication of the result.

The French Greens were seen coming third in a crowded field of candidates, adding to the remarkable second place of their German counterparts. The result is likely to bolster expectations of a so-called "green wave" that could influence EU policy over the coming years.