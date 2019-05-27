Italy's anti-immigration Lega party on course for victory in EU election

Skip Navigation
Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Centrist bloc loses majority in EU vote as Greens and...

Pro-EU parties are set to hold onto two-thirds of the seats at the EU Parliament.

US takes aim at Chinese surveillance as the trade war becomes a...

The U.S. is showing signs of targeting China's domestic surveillance and the tech supporting it.

The hot trend in smartphones? Not buying a new one

Smartphone users in Singapore, the U.K. and China told CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" that foldable smartphones are "very strange," "super bulky," and expensive compared to the...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party wins most UK seats in EU vote

The projected result comes shortly after Conservative Party leader Theresa May announced her resignation as prime minister on Friday morning.

European stocks open higher in the wake of EU elections

Investors are largely focused on results of the EU parliamentary elections. Euroskeptic parties in Britain and France made solid gains.

Former Apple CEO reveals the skill that made Steve Jobs...

Former Apple CEO John Sculley says this skill is vital to all great business leadership.

China would benefit from a positive response to US trade...

A Beijing decision to rapidly and sharply cut its excessive and unsustainable trade surplus with the U.S. would change for the better the bilateral relationship, writes...

Modi needs to make India a 'competitive manufacturing hub,' says...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to make sure that India becomes a highly competitive manufacturing hub where global investors will look to invest, the chairman of India...

Trump says he expects trade gap with Japan to be 'straightened...

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to get the trade gap with Japan "straightened out rapidly," adding that announcements on that could come as soon as August.

Bitcoin nears $9,000 as it breaks through its highest level this...

Bitcoin surged more than 9% from the day before to hit its highest level in more than a year.

China markets finish higher; Trump is in Japan for a state visit

Stocks in China jumped on Monday as investors watched for developments from U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Japan as well as results from the European...

Europe Politics

Italy's anti-immigration Lega party on course for victory in EU election

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • In last year's general election, M5S gathered the most votes but over time it has lost support, while its coalition partner has gathered momentum.
  • Given the growing popularity of Salvini, analysts have questioned whether he will trigger a snap election and potentially lead the next Italian government.
VIDEO2:5102:51
EU elections: Lega projected to take largest share of Italian vote
Squawk Box Europe

Italy's nationalist Lega party is set to win the majority of the country's seats at the European Parliament, while its coalition partner in Rome has seen a slump in support.

Initial results — with over half the ballots counted — suggested that Lega would take around 34% of the vote against just 17% for the left-leaning Five Star Movement (M5S) — almost and exact inversion of the 2018 national election result. Lega took just 6.2% in the last EU ballot in 2014.

"Thank you Italy. We will use your trust well. The first party in Italy will change Europe," Lega's leader and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said in a video posted on Facebook.

Political analysts have described the European election as a test of Italy's anti-establishment government that has been in power for about a year. Both parties are still the two biggest in Italy, but there has been a clear shift in public opinion between them.

In last year's general election, M5S gathered the most votes but over time it has lost support, while its coalition partner has gathered momentum. Given the growing popularity of Salvini, analysts have questioned whether he will trigger a snap election and potentially lead the next Italian government. Tensions between both parties have intensified over the last few months.

A recent corruption probe launched into Salvini's economic advisor, Armando Siri, has created a standoff between both parties. M5S made repeated calls for Siri's resignation, despite denials of any wrongdoing. However, Salvini backed his advisor and insisted he should retain his post until the probe was completed.

Salvini has repeatedly said the election would have no bearing on the make-up of the government and has denied suggestions he would demand more ministerial positions for his party in the event of victory.

—Reuters contributed to this article.