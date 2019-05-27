Japan's central bank chief Kuroda sounds alarm on global economy ahead of G-20

Skip Navigation
Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Autos

Centrist bloc loses majority in EU vote as Greens and...

Pro-EU parties are set to hold onto two-thirds of the seats at the EU Parliament.

Europe Politics

US takes aim at Chinese surveillance as the trade war becomes a...

The U.S. is showing signs of targeting China's domestic surveillance and the tech supporting it.

Technology

The hot trend in smartphones? Not buying a new one

Smartphone users in Singapore, the U.K. and China told CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" that foldable smartphones are "very strange," "super bulky," and expensive compared to the...

Technology

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party wins most UK seats in EU vote

The projected result comes shortly after Conservative Party leader Theresa May announced her resignation as prime minister on Friday morning.

Europe Politics

European stocks set to open slightly higher in the wake of EU...

Investors are largely focused on results of the EU parliamentary elections. Euroskeptic parties in Britain and France made solid gains.

Europe Markets

Former Apple CEO reveals the skill that made Steve Jobs...

Former Apple CEO John Sculley says this skill is vital to all great business leadership.

Success

China would benefit from a positive response to US trade...

A Beijing decision to rapidly and sharply cut its excessive and unsustainable trade surplus with the U.S. would change for the better the bilateral relationship, writes...

World Economy

Modi needs to make India a 'competitive manufacturing hub,' says...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to make sure that India becomes a highly competitive manufacturing hub where global investors will look to invest, the chairman of India...

Asia Economy

Trump says he expects trade gap with Japan to be 'straightened...

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to get the trade gap with Japan "straightened out rapidly," adding that announcements on that could come as soon as August.

World Economy

Bitcoin nears $9,000 as it breaks through its highest level this...

Bitcoin surged more than 9% from the day before to hit its highest level in more than a year.

Technology

Asia markets trade mixed; Trump is in Japan for a state visit

Stocks in Asia were mixed Monday afternoon as investors watched for developments from U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Japan as well as results from the European...

Asia Markets
Asia Economy

Japan's central bank chief Kuroda sounds alarm on global economy ahead of G-20

Key Points
  • Japan will host a Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers' meeting on June 8 and 9.
  • "As president of the G-20, we will lead policy discussions at the meeting with all the relevant information and appropriate evaluations of global economic conditions," Kuroda said.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a press conference in Tokyo on December 20, 2018.
Jiji Press | AFP | Getty Images


Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the global economic outlook is highly uncertain, and there are downside risks due to trade friction, China's slowing economy and Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union.

Kuroda, in a speech at a seminar, said Group of 20 meetings this year will discuss current account balances and also said bilateral trade measures will not resolve such imbalances.

"There is a high degree of uncertainty ... and the downside risks are large," Kuroda said.

"As president of the G-20, we will lead policy discussions at the meeting with all the relevant information and appropriate evaluations of global economic conditions."

Japan will host a Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers' meeting on June 8 and 9.

Kuroda's comments on the current account balance come amid increasing tension between the United States and its main trading partners.

Japan and the United States are negotiating a two-way trade pact. U.S. President Donald Trump, who is in Japan for a state visit, has made it clear he is unhappy with Japan's $68-billion trade surplus with the United States, much of it from auto exports.

Trump has also waged a trade war with China in an attempt to lower the U.S. trade deficit and change trade practices that the U.S. government considers unfair.