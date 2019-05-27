North Korea calls US National Security Advisor John Bolton a 'war fanatic'

Skip Navigation
US takes aim at Chinese surveillance as the trade war becomes a...

China is building massive domestic spying capabilities. The U.S. is showing signs of targeting that surveillance and the tech supporting it.

Centrist bloc to lose majority in EU vote as Greens and...

Pro-EU parties are set to hold onto two-thirds of the seats at the EU Parliament.

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party set to win most UK seats in EU vote

The projected result comes shortly after Conservative Party leader Theresa May announced her resignation as prime minister on Friday morning.

China would benefit from a positive response to US trade...

A Beijing decision to rapidly and sharply cut its excessive and unsustainable trade surplus with the U.S. would change for the better the bilateral relationship, writes...

Former Apple CEO reveals the skill that made Steve Jobs...

Former Apple CEO John Sculley says this skill is vital to all great business leadership.

Modi needs to make India a 'competitive manufacturing hub,' says...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to make sure that India becomes a highly competitive manufacturing hub where global investors will look to invest, the chairman of India...

Expect a US-Japan trade deal in 6 to 9 months, says former USTR...

The U.S. and Japan will likely reach a trade settlement in the next six to nine months that will "give each side something to claim credit for," says Glen Fukushima, former...

Bitcoin nears $9,000 as it breaks through its highest level this...

Bitcoin surged more than 9% from the day before to hit its highest level in more than a year.

Asia markets trade mixed; Trump is in Japan for a state visit

Stocks in Asia were mixed Monday morning as investors watched for developments from U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Japan as well as results from the European...

Fiat Chrysler and Renault are in advanced talks to merge the...

Sources say the talks have picked up speed in recent days and could lead to an announcement regarding a merger or partnership by Monday.

Trump says he 'smiled' when Kim Jong Un called Joe Biden 'a low...

Biden had criticized Kim Jong Un as a "dictator" and a "tyrant" at a recent rally in Philadelphia. North Korean state media responded by calling Biden a "fool of low IQ" among...

Here's how Bernie Sanders made millions — and why it matters in...

Book income helped self-proclaimed socialist Bernie Sanders join the millionaire class, a group he has often criticized during his decades in politics.

Defense

North Korea calls US National Security Advisor John Bolton a 'war fanatic'

Key Points
  • North Korea, in a statement carried by its state media, calls U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is a "war fanatic."
  • Bolton said last week that North Korea's recent missile tests "no doubt" violated U.N. resolutions.
National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks to reporters as he announces that the U.S. will pull out of a treaty with Iran during a news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, October 3, 2018.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is a "war fanatic" who was wrong to conclude that North Korea's recent missile tests violated United Nations resolutions, the North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media on Monday.

A statement issued by state news agency KCNA quoted a foreign ministry representative as saying that giving up missile tests would mean giving up the right to self defense.

The representative singled out Bolton, who last week said the recent tests "no doubt" violated U.N. resolutions.

Bolton is working more to destroy peace and security that maintain security, it added.