Ace Hardware CEO on trade war: Moving supply chain out of China is not a 'quick fix'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China to release document laying out stance on negotiations with...

The trade war continued to escalate this week with no clear exit for China and the U.S.

Traderead more

Beijing to investigate FedEx for 'damaging rights of Chinese...

According to Xinhua, FedEx failed to deliver express packages to designated addresses in China, "seriously damaging the lawful rights and interests of its clients and...

Marketsread more

As trade tensions intensify, here's the investors' playbook to...

Investor could add consumer staples and utilities as defense while staying away from companies with explicit sales exposure to China, according to Wall Street analysts.

Marketsread more

Trump's Mexico tariffs risk pricing some Americans out of buying...

Trump's latest threat to slap tariffs on cars from Mexico could price some Americans out of cars as auto prices near record highs.

Autosread more

Justice Department is reportedly preparing antitrust probe of...

The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly planning to launch an antitrust investigation into Google.

Technologyread more

'The algorithm is our boss': Uber drivers face long hours, no...

As Uber's initial public offering unfolded earlier this month, drivers across the country went on strike to denounce low wages and lack of benefits. CNBC spoke with the...

Personal Financeread more

The market's drop in May felt serious, but it is normal for...

Stocks pulled back sharply in May, battered by trade and economic fears. However, drops like this one are more common than people think.

Marketsread more

Facebook's Mosseri fought hard against fake news — now he's...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Technologyread more

How the Sackler family became nonprofit pariahs

The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...

Pharmaceuticalsread more

Acting US Defense Secretary calls on Asian allies to boost arms...

"Our government is devoting significant resources to this mission. This is a massive effort," Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said during his remarks at the...

Politicsread more

Meet the billionaires of the new cloud boom

From Dropbox's Drew Houston to the lesser-known CEO of Paycom in Oklahoma, the booming cloud software market has created a number of billionaires.

Technologyread more

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Politicsread more
Investing

Ace Hardware CEO on trade war: Moving supply chain out of China is not a 'quick fix'

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • "Given some of the uncertainty, it's hard to know how quickly to move," says Ace Hardware CEO John Venhuizen.
  • But in the meantime, the retailer is attempting to get its suppliers to pay for price increases rather than its customers, he adds.
VIDEO6:5906:59
Ace Hardware CEO: Tariffs continue to be an issue
Squawk on the Street

Ace Hardware CEO John Venhuizen said Tuesday on CNBC that moving the company's supply chain out of China will not help ease any immediate pain due to the U.S. trade war.

About 12%-15% of Ace's business is being impacted by the dispute, Venhuizen told "Squawk on the Street. " "We look to continue to move our supply chain elsewhere but that's not a quick fix."

Retailers, hit by the billions and billions of dollars of tariffs that Washington and Beijing imposed on each others' imports, have been looking for ways to avoid raising prices.

"Every retailer is dealing with tariffs," said Venhuizen, adding that Ace is attempting to get its suppliers to pay for price increases rather than its customers.

Illinois-based Ace, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, has more than 5,200 stores in about 70 countries.

Meanwhile, one of Ace Hardware's suppliers, Stanley Black & Decker is trying to move its manufacturing out of China.

CEO James Loree told CNBC last week that the tool company is building a plant in Fort Worth, Texas, as a way to diversify its production base.

"This [plant] is the beginning of something big. It doesn't matter what happens with this trade war," Loree told CNBC's Rick Santelli. "There's a nationalistic trend going on, and ultimately there's going to be a lot of migration going back to developed markets in Europe or developed markets in North America."

Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker is also making adjustments. "When you finally add it all up, I mean, the price recovery against the tariffs only amounted to about 40%," Loree said last month. "There was a big chunk of inflation-related cost that was not covered by the price as well as some of the tariffs."

At Ace, Venhuizen does not expect tariffs to be a lasting issue, but acknowledged that business is being affected.

Moving its supply chain is a longer-term solution, he said. "Given some of the uncertainty, it's hard to know how quickly to move," but he added that "it is a lever that we are pulling."