Apple is keeping the iPod alive with a new model

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A Goldman rival pulled out of the Apple Card deal on fears it was...

Within the card industry, Goldman's deal with Apple is widely perceived as one that's risky for a bank card issuer to take on.

Financeread more

Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Autosread more

Jamie Dimon warns US-China trade fight becoming a 'real issue'

Dimon was answering a question about the risks that could end the current economic expansion.

Financeread more

Supreme Court allows Indiana abortion law governing disposal of...

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed an appeals court ruling striking down an Indiana abortion law governing the disposal of fetal remains, which was signed by Vice President...

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat's shares jump 7% after inking European production...

Shares of Beyond Meat jumped Tuesday after the company said it inked a deal to produce its plant-based meat substitutes in Europe.

Food & Beverageread more

10-year Treasury yield drops to 19-month low as trade fights...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a 19-month low Tuesday as trade fears weighed on the U.S. economic growth outlook.

Bondsread more

Home price gains weaken yet again in March: S&P Case-Shiller...

National home prices rose 3.7% annually in March, down from 3.9% in February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. The 10-City Composite rose 2.3%...

Real Estateread more

Stocks could tumble another 5% on trade war jitters, $8.7B money...

"You've got to be ready for more volatility here," Avalon Advisors' Bill Stone says.

Trading Nationread more

Is SoftBank spoiling Silicon Valley?

CNBC's Jon Fortt and Mike Isaac from The New York Times discuss Softbank, Uber and more.

Fortt Knoxread more

Mohamed El-Erian to take over as president of England's Queens'...

Known for his widely followed views on the financial markets, will be heading off to a new endeavor next year when he takes over Queens' College in Cambridge.

Economyread more

Advisors must weigh benefits, real dangers before offering this...

Perhaps the hottest new investment on the block is the qualified opportunity zone fund. Here's what financial advisors should know before recommending this tax-advantaged real...

FA Playbookread more

Kevin O'Leary hates auto stocks: 'I will not touch any of these...

"This sector is a miserable place to be an investor," says the chairman of O'Shares ETFs, known on "Shark Tank" as "Mr. Wonderful."

Investingread more
Tech

Apple is keeping the iPod alive with a new model

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple announced a new iPod touch on Tuesday.
  • The new iPod starts at $199 with 32GB of storage and will be in stores this week. Customers can order it now.
  • It has the same processor as the iPhone 7 and is the first iPod update since 2015.
The 2019 Apple iPod touch
Apple

Apple on Tuesday announced a new iPod touch, replacing the previous model that was introduced in 2015.

The new iPod touch starts at $199 and includes Apple's A10 Fusion processor, which is the same chip used in Apple's older iPhone 7 that launched in 2016. That means it's not as powerful as Apple's latest iPhones, but there are still some upgrades over the last iPod touch.

It includes support for augmented reality apps, for example, which also work on the latest iPads and iPhones and allow people to place digital objects on top of the real world. It will also support all of Apple's new services, including Apple News+, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+, which launch later this fall, and Apple TV Channels. It also supports Group FaceTime, which allows up to 32 people to video chat at the same time.

Apple's hardware sales have plateaued, so the company is relying more on services to spur its business. People don't seem to be buying iPods anymore, but the $200 price point may appeal to people who want to give their kids a device that can access Apple's content without paying for a phone data plan. It's cheaper than Apple's entry-level iPad, which starts at $329.

The $199 iPod touch will ship with 32GB of storage, which isn't a whole lot if you download movies, music and apps. Apple will also sell a $299 model with 128GB of storage and a $399 model with 256GB of storage. It's sold in gray, white, gold, blue, red and pink.

Apple is taking orders for the new iPod touch today and the device will be in stores later this week.

VIDEO1:1001:10
Guy Kawasaki: The best advice I learned from working at Apple with Steve Jobs
Power Players

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.