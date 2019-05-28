Citi slashes Apple outlook, saying trade war will likely cut China sales in half

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Citi has cut its forecast for Apple's earnings, saying the U.S. trade war with China will further hurt iPhone sales in the second half of the year.
"The US/China trade situation will result in a slowdown of Apple iPhone demand in China as China residents shift their purchasing preference to China national brands," Citi said.
In addition to the tariffs, Citi said its research shows Chinese consumers see the iPhone as steadily less desirable as a brand image.
"China represents 18% of Apple sales which we believe could be cut in half," Citi said.
Citi lowered its price target for Apple to $205 a share from $220 a share. Apple's stock was unchanged in premarket trading from Friday's close of $178.97 a share.