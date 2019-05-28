Japan bus stop stabbing reportedly kills at least 3, injures 19

The announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, sources told CNBC's David Faber.Technologyread more
Beijing says American complaints about its economy compel China to damage "core interests." In other words: That's not up for negotiation.China Economyread more
Shares in Asia were trading higher on Tuesday morning, as U.S. President Donald Trump continued his state visit to Japan.Asia Marketsread more
Lifting the cap on state and local tax deductions could be tough, in part because the move is expected to benefit high earners.Politicsread more
The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.Autosread more
Biden is getting ready to head to California's Bay Area for a fundraising tour that will include stops in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.Politicsread more
The president's previous trip to the U.K. in 2018 featured just one event with Queen Elizabeth II. This time around, members of the royal family will participate in nine...Politicsread more
Measles infected almost every American child before a vaccine was introduced in 1963. Now some parents are refusing to vaccinate their kids.Health and Scienceread more
Two laws limiting abortions passed in Indiana in 2016 and signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, now the vice president, are ready for review. The justices on Thursday met in a...Politicsread more
BNY Mellon's Alicia Levine believes Wall Street is making a big mistake when it comes to the trade war.Futures Nowread more
Trump calls the US trade imbalance with Japan "unbelievably large."Politicsread more
A man wielding a knife attacked commuters waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo during Tuesday morning's rush hour, killing as many as three people and wounding at least 19, including 13 children, Japanese authorities and media said.
NHK national television, citing officials, said that a man with a knife attacked people lined up at the bus stop in Kawasaki City. The report, quoting police, said the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals, but one child and two adults were believed to have died.
An official with the Kawasaki fire department said one person was believed killed. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.
NHK said the attacker was captured, and two knives were found at the spot.
No other details, including the man's identity and motives, were immediately known.