'Mr. Wonderful' Kevin O'Leary hates auto stocks: 'I will not touch any of these companies'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A Goldman rival pulled out of the Apple Card deal on fears it was...

Within the card industry, Goldman's deal with Apple is widely perceived as one that's risky for a bank card issuer to take on.

Financeread more

Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Autosread more

Jamie Dimon warns US-China trade fight becoming a 'real issue'

Dimon was answering a question about the risks that could end the current economic expansion.

Financeread more

Supreme Court allows Indiana abortion law governing disposal of...

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed an appeals court ruling striking down an Indiana abortion law governing the disposal of fetal remains, which was signed by Vice President...

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat's shares jump 7% after inking European production...

Shares of Beyond Meat jumped Tuesday after the company said it inked a deal to produce its plant-based meat substitutes in Europe.

Food & Beverageread more

10-year Treasury yield drops to 19-month low as trade fights...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a 19-month low Tuesday as trade fears weighed on the U.S. economic growth outlook.

Bondsread more

Home price gains weaken yet again in March: S&P Case-Shiller...

National home prices rose 3.7% annually in March, down from 3.9% in February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. The 10-City Composite rose 2.3%...

Real Estateread more

Stocks could tumble another 5% on trade war jitters, $8.7B money...

"You've got to be ready for more volatility here," Avalon Advisors' Bill Stone says.

Trading Nationread more

Is SoftBank spoiling Silicon Valley?

CNBC's Jon Fortt and Mike Isaac from The New York Times discuss Softbank, Uber and more.

Fortt Knoxread more

Mohamed El-Erian to take over as president of England's Queens'...

Known for his widely followed views on the financial markets, will be heading off to a new endeavor next year when he takes over Queens' College in Cambridge.

Economyread more

Advisors must weigh benefits, real dangers before offering this...

Perhaps the hottest new investment on the block is the qualified opportunity zone fund. Here's what financial advisors should know before recommending this tax-advantaged real...

FA Playbookread more

Kevin O'Leary hates auto stocks: 'I will not touch any of these...

"This sector is a miserable place to be an investor," says the chairman of O'Shares ETFs, known on "Shark Tank" as "Mr. Wonderful."

Investingread more
Investing

'Mr. Wonderful' Kevin O'Leary hates auto stocks: 'I will not touch any of these companies'

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • "This sector is a miserable place to be an investor," says the chairman of O'Shares ETFs, known on "Shark Tank" as "Mr. Wonderful."
  • O'Leary predicts that people won't care in a decade which car transports them, especially if they don't own it.
VIDEO2:1702:17
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: Auto sector 'a miserable place' for investors
Squawk Box

It would be a hard sell to get "Shark Tank " investor Kevin O'Leary to put his money into auto stocks.

O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, told CNBC's "Squawk Box " Tuesday he "will not touch any of these companies."

O'Leary's comments came after Fiat Chrysler and Renault submitted a proposal to merge the companies. Shares in Fiat Chrysler and Renault surged on the news, which broke over the long holiday weekend.

"This is a classic misery loves company ... get together, be miserable," he said of the deal.

O'Leary predicted that people won't care in a decade which car transports them, especially if they don't own it. It's a utility, he said, a "box with four wheels."

"This sector is a miserable place to be an investor," added O'Leary, known on "Shark Tank" as "Mr. Wonderful."

Fiat Chrysler did not immediately respond to a request for comment on O'Leary's remarks.

The merger, which still requires approval by both of the automakers' boards, would make the joint company the world's third largest automaker and would push it to sell an estimated 8.7 million vehicles a year.

But O'Leary remained skeptical. "Maybe you can keep a story going on a Ferrari or a BMW. But the rest is a cattle car business."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to ABC's "Shark Tank."