The stock market and economic outlook in the United States is "deteriorating," according to Morgan Stanley's chief stock strategist.

A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.

Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.

China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.

Trade tensions between China and the U.S. have dimmed economic growth prospects and financial markets, but U.S. job seekers are growing more confident regardless.

Walmart has hired former Amazon exec Suresh Kumar into the newly elevated role of chief technology and chief development officer.

Here's how to configure your Google account so all of your data is shared with a loved one or friend, or deleted entirely, after you die.

It's been a May of mayhem for markets, and charts suggest the S&P 500 might have further to fall before it finds support.

The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.

Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty to charges of ripping off about $300,000 in book sales belonging to a former legal client, porn star Stormy Daniels, in the first of a...

The main event of Biden's June trip to the city will be held at the home of the short seller Jim Chanos, according to people familiar with the matter. Gov. Andrew Cuomo will...

Twitter is looking for somebody who's extremely plugged into Twitter culture to run the official @Twitter handle.

Finance

Robinhood on track for at least $7 billion valuation with upcoming funding round

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • The popular millennial trading platform is in the process of a late-stage funding round that would value the company at more than $7 billion, two people familiar with the matter tell CNBC. 
  • The company has committed roughly $200 million but the total could end up being higher, since this round hasn't closed yet, the people say. 
  • The company is moving further into traditional finance and submitted an application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC, for a national bank charter.
Getty

Robinhood Markets, known for its popular free stock-trading app, is on its way to at least a $7 billion valuation. 

The Menlo Park, California-based start-up has ushered in at least $200 million in a late-stage funding round that would put its valuation between $7 and $8 billion, according to two people familiar with the deal, who asked not to be named because negotiations were private. The people said Robinhood's funding round, which mostly included existing investors, has not closed meaning the total could be higher.

Robinhood's previous Series D funding round pushed its valuation to $5.6 billion. The Information first reported the fundraising round, followed by Bloomberg News. Robinhood declined to comment on the funding round.

Co-CEOs Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev have repeatedly said the company is planning an eventual public listing. In the meantime, it's moving further into traditional finance. Earlier this year, the company submitted an application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC, for a national bank charter.

"This is a first step towards being granted a national bank charter which would allow Robinhood to offer traditional banking products and services," a Robinhood spokesman told CNBC last month. "Robinhood's goal is to be able to offer its customers a full suite of financial products to service their needs."

Robinhood hired Scott Racusin, former CEO Wedbush Bank and Merchants Bank of California, to oversee the project and eventually step in as president and chief executive. 

The company saw eye-popping growth last year, climbing from 4 million users in the summer to more than 6 million users by the end of 2018. After a failed launch late last year, Robinhood said it still plans to offer customers a cash management feature within brokerage accounts. 