SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Increasing tariffs on China will likely hurt US growth, says...

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that tariffs have meant China is paying billions of dollars. Economists say that isn't the case.

US Economyread more

Global Payments and Total System Services agree to merger:...

The announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, sources told CNBC's David Faber.

Technologyread more

China indicates it'll never give in to US demands to change its...

Beijing says American complaints about its economy compel China to damage "core interests." In other words: That's not up for negotiation.

China Economyread more

If China and the US split the tech world, that could come at a...

Mahendra Negi, chief financial officer of Trend Micro, says if companies are forced to develop different sets of technologies, then it will raise costs and create...

Technologyread more

House members face challenge in trying to scrap a key piece of...

Lifting the cap on state and local tax deductions could be tough, in part because the move is expected to benefit high earners.

Politicsread more

Tornado wreaks havoc on Dayton as millions lose power across Ohio

"It looks in areas like a war zone, some of the houses were completely moved off their foundations and gone," the mayor of Celina, Ohio, said.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Buy these 2 stocks that pay you more than the 10-year yield, says...

Six S&P 500 sectors now sport similar or higher dividend yields than the U.S. 10-year Treasury, and some experts like what they see in the groups.

Trading Nationread more

Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Autosread more

Biden eyes San Francisco fundraising tour, setting up...

Biden is getting ready to head to California's Bay Area for a fundraising tour that will include stops in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Politicsread more

British royal family to play a big role in Trump's upcoming visit...

The president's previous trip to the U.K. in 2018 featured just one event with Queen Elizabeth II. This time around, members of the royal family will participate in nine...

Politicsread more

Measles infected nearly every child in the US — until a vaccine...

Measles infected almost every American child before a vaccine was introduced in 1963. Now some parents are refusing to vaccinate their kids.

Health and Scienceread more

Supreme Court could tip its hand on Roe v. Wade by taking Indiana...

Two laws limiting abortions passed in Indiana in 2016 and signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, now the vice president, are ready for review. The justices on Thursday met in a...

Politicsread more
Airlines

SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike

Key Points
  • Q2 pretax loss 1.2 billion SEK vs year-ago 488 million loss
  • Weaker outlook due to fuel costs, strike & weak crown
  • CEO eyes automation of planning to save more money
  • Stock down 6% to lowest level since January 2017

VIDEO2:0402:04
SAS CEO: We had a tough quarter due to pilot strike, rising fuel price
Squawk Box Europe

Scandinavian airline SAS warned it would struggle to meet its full-year results forecast after posting a sharp rise in second-quarter pretax losses on Tuesday, as it counted the cost of a recent strike by pilots.

The carrier, which is still partly owned by Sweden and Denmark while Norway has sold its entire stake, had previously guided for a positive full-year result before tax and non-recurring costs.

Struggling with high fuel prices and cut-price competition from the likes of Norwegian Air and Ryanair, SAS is renewing its aging fleet and has been restructuring for years to slash costs.

It cancelled around 4,000 flights between April 26 and May 3 as pilots demanding better pay and working conditions went on strike, disrupting the travel plans of 370,000 customers.

The company on Tuesday estimated the cost of the strike at 650 million Swedish crowns ($68 million), with 430 million of that related to the last five days of the second quarter. 

SAS shares were down 6% at 0843 GMT, taking year-to-date losses to 34 percent.

CEO Rickard Gustafson said he was now looking into more restructuring for 2020 and 2021, to follow an ongoing programme.  

"It will be about having to think in new ways about how we use digital solutions to automate many more tasks that we today handle manually," he told Reuters.

"Operating an airline requires an extreme amount of complex planning - of maintenance, of networks, of staffing. This machinery is of course well suited for optimising with modern technology. There is still a lot to do here," he said. 

A man paints new lines behind the tails of two of Scandinavian airline (SAS) Boeing 737 aircrafts parked at Terminal 4 at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, Sweden.
JOHAN NILSSON | AFP | Getty Images

The company said its pretax loss increased to 1.2 billion crowns in February-April from 488 million a year earlier due mainly to the strike and higher fuel prices, but also a weaker crown.

"Those three things combined make it more challenging to reach the full-year forecast," Gustafson said in an interview.

The mean forecast in a Reuters survey of three analysts had been for an 808 million crown quarterly loss.

Wage increases eventually agreed with pilots will in total increase net pilot costs across Scandinavia by 5.4% over the coming three years, SAS said. 