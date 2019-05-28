Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Workday, Inovio and more

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

An under-the-radar way to measure economic growth in China

China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.

Marketsread more

Why the next downturn could see a 'radicalization' of policies...

Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.

Economyread more

China appears to make veiled threat about rare earth minerals

A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.

Market Insiderread more

Stocks in Asia decline following overnight Dow drop

Stocks in Asia declined at the open on Wednesday following overnight declines on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 200 points.

Asia Marketsread more

US refrains from calling China a currency manipulator but puts it...

The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.

US Economyread more

Dow drops more than 200 points as rates slide, stoking fears...

Stocks fell on Tuesday as a decline in interest rates during the U.S.-China trade war sparked worries about a possible slowdown in the economy.

Marketsread more

Morgan Stanley says economy is on 'recession watch' as bonds...

The stock market and economic outlook in the United States are "deteriorating," according to Morgan Stanley's chief stock strategist.

Marketsread more

Walmart poaches ex-Google, Amazon exec Suresh Kumar for new CTO...

Walmart has hired former Amazon exec Suresh Kumar into the newly elevated role of chief technology and chief development officer.

Retailread more

Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1 and Topshop shuttering stores, pushing...

The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.

Retailread more

Falling interest rates are sending a warning signal to the stock...

The swift drop in interest rates may make mortgages and lots of other loans cheaper, but they don't necessarily mean good things for the stock market.

Market Insiderread more

This stock yields nearly 3 times more than the 10-year—here's how...

AT&T is in prime position for dividend hunters with a 6.3% yield, but traders advise hedging your bets in the stock using options.

Options Actionread more

Cramer: The US economy 'could be on the verge of a significant...

With consumer and corporate confidence waning, the economy could slowdown "if something doesn't change soon," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Workday, Inovio and more

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on October 27, 2014 in New York City. Stocks were lower in morning trading.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Workday seesawed in extended trading on Tuesday — jumping as much as 2% before falling more than 1% — after the software company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $825 million. Wall Street had expected earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $814 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The company also gave strong guidance for the second-quarter and the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock plummeted as much as 11% after news broke that Astrazeneca, a pharmaceutical company, will discontinue its research collaborations with the biotech company.

Heico stock surged more than 8% after the aerospace company reported second-quarter earnings that pleased investors. Heico reported earnings of 60 cents per share and net sales of $515.6 million. Refinitiv consensus estimates had projected earnings of 49 cents per share and net sales of $479.5 million.

Shares of Soliton surged nearly 20% after the medical device company announced it received clearance from the FDA to market its tattoo-removal device, the Rapid Acoustic Pulse. The device removes black ink tattoos from the arms, legs and torsos of some people. 