Three options strategies for the week: May 28, 2019

A Goldman rival pulled out of the Apple Card deal on fears it was...

Within the card industry, Goldman's deal with Apple is widely perceived as one that's risky for a bank card issuer to take on.

Finance

Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Autos

Jamie Dimon warns US-China trade fight becoming a 'real issue'

Dimon was answering a question about the risks that could end the current economic expansion.

Finance

Supreme Court allows Indiana abortion law governing disposal of...

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed an appeals court ruling striking down an Indiana abortion law governing the disposal of fetal remains, which was signed by Vice President...

Politics

Beyond Meat's shares jump 7% after inking European production...

Shares of Beyond Meat jumped Tuesday after the company said it inked a deal to produce its plant-based meat substitutes in Europe.

Food & Beverage

10-year Treasury yield drops to 19-month low as trade fights...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a 19-month low Tuesday as trade fears weighed on the U.S. economic growth outlook.

Bonds

Home price gains weaken yet again in March: S&P Case-Shiller...

National home prices rose 3.7% annually in March, down from 3.9% in February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. The 10-City Composite rose 2.3%...

Real Estate

Stocks could tumble another 5% on trade war jitters, $8.7B money...

"You've got to be ready for more volatility here," Avalon Advisors' Bill Stone says.

Trading Nation

Is SoftBank spoiling Silicon Valley?

CNBC's Jon Fortt and Mike Isaac from The New York Times discuss Softbank, Uber and more.

Fortt Knox

Mohamed El-Erian to take over as president of England's Queens'...

Known for his widely followed views on the financial markets, will be heading off to a new endeavor next year when he takes over Queens' College in Cambridge.

Economy

Advisors must weigh benefits, real dangers before offering this...

Perhaps the hottest new investment on the block is the qualified opportunity zone fund. Here's what financial advisors should know before recommending this tax-advantaged real...

FA Playbook

Kevin O'Leary hates auto stocks: 'I will not touch any of these...

"This sector is a miserable place to be an investor," says the chairman of O'Shares ETFs, known on "Shark Tank" as "Mr. Wonderful."

Investing

Three options strategies for the week: May 28, 2019

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:2901:29
The Final Call: CAT, T & XHB
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth broke down a put spread in Caterpillar.

Dan Nathan looked at a put spread in the Homebuilders ETF

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth also looked at call buying in AT&T

Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is long EA June / Sept call calendar. Long DIS June / Sept call calendar. XHB long sept put spread.