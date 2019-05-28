Three options strategies for the week: May 28, 2019

Within the card industry, Goldman's deal with Apple is widely perceived as one that's risky for a bank card issuer to take on.Financeread more
The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.Autosread more
Dimon was answering a question about the risks that could end the current economic expansion.Financeread more
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed an appeals court ruling striking down an Indiana abortion law governing the disposal of fetal remains, which was signed by Vice President...Politicsread more
Shares of Beyond Meat jumped Tuesday after the company said it inked a deal to produce its plant-based meat substitutes in Europe.Food & Beverageread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a 19-month low Tuesday as trade fears weighed on the U.S. economic growth outlook.Bondsread more
National home prices rose 3.7% annually in March, down from 3.9% in February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. The 10-City Composite rose 2.3%...Real Estateread more
"You've got to be ready for more volatility here," Avalon Advisors' Bill Stone says.Trading Nationread more
CNBC's Jon Fortt and Mike Isaac from The New York Times discuss Softbank, Uber and more.Fortt Knoxread more
Known for his widely followed views on the financial markets, will be heading off to a new endeavor next year when he takes over Queens' College in Cambridge.Economyread more
Perhaps the hottest new investment on the block is the qualified opportunity zone fund. Here's what financial advisors should know before recommending this tax-advantaged real...FA Playbookread more
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth broke down a put spread in Caterpillar.
Dan Nathan looked at a put spread in the Homebuilders ETF.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth also looked at call buying in AT&T.
Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is long EA June / Sept call calendar. Long DIS June / Sept call calendar. XHB long sept put spread.