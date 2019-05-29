Cramer's lightning round: We sold Anadarko. It's time to move on

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
Anadarko Petroleum: "We sold that one for the charitable trust. It is time to move on, my friend."
CVS Health: CEO Larry Merlo has "a big analyst meeting coming up and he's gotta explain how he's gonna be able to cut down that debt, pay down debt, and if he does that, then people would buy it. But I do not [recommend it] ahead of that analyst meeting. We gotta see what he says."
Lowe's: "I thought that [CEO] Marvin Ellison — I thought he explained himself very well ... He's working really hard to be able to get the place in shape, and no one has the conviction to stay with him except for me. I think if you buy that stock at $90, you're gonna make a good buy. And Marvin, please come on this show because you know how to tell the story."
CymaBay Therapeutics: "Don't know that bad boy. We're gonna have to do some work."
USA Technologies: "We need to know more about why that stock got hammered."
bluebird bio: "I think it's a great spec. I really do. I think it's got marvelous technology and it would not shock me if somebody did buy them."
Intuitive Surgical: "This stock has come under severe selling. Dave, I bet if you buy this and put it away ... you're gonna have a good one."
Micron Technology: "Here's a stock that gives up a few points every single day. This is where it bottomed last time. I think Micron is $3 down and $10 up. I've got $3 [down] happening first."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of CVS.
