Cramer's lightning round: We sold Anadarko. It's time to move on

Anadarko Petroleum: "We sold that one for the charitable trust. It is time to move on, my friend."

CVS Health: CEO Larry Merlo has "a big analyst meeting coming up and he's gotta explain how he's gonna be able to cut down that debt, pay down debt, and if he does that, then people would buy it. But I do not [recommend it] ahead of that analyst meeting. We gotta see what he says."

Lowe's: "I thought that [CEO] Marvin Ellison — I thought he explained himself very well ... He's working really hard to be able to get the place in shape, and no one has the conviction to stay with him except for me. I think if you buy that stock at $90, you're gonna make a good buy. And Marvin, please come on this show because you know how to tell the story."

CymaBay Therapeutics: "Don't know that bad boy. We're gonna have to do some work."

USA Technologies: "We need to know more about why that stock got hammered."

bluebird bio: "I think it's a great spec. I really do. I think it's got marvelous technology and it would not shock me if somebody did buy them."

Intuitive Surgical: "This stock has come under severe selling. Dave, I bet if you buy this and put it away ... you're gonna have a good one."

Micron Technology: "Here's a stock that gives up a few points every single day. This is where it bottomed last time. I think Micron is $3 down and $10 up. I've got $3 [down] happening first."