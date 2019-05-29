Howard Dean: Why supporting the USMCA trade deal will help Democrats win in 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speak to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018.

Congress will soon vote on the United States' updated trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

This much-needed update, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is a sweeping trade deal that will create jobs, open up new markets for U.S. businesses of all sizes, and strengthen ties with two of America's most important allies.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are both smart legislators. They know the path to victory in 2020 runs through moderate districts. In the most recent midterm elections, my party flipped 40 House seats in Republican strongholds like Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma by promising to advance policies that tangibly improve the lives of middle-class Americans.

USMCA is one such policy. Public support for the trade agreement has increased significantly since U.S., Canadian, and Mexican leaders finalized it last year. A new survey found Americans favor ratification of USMCA by a 4-to-1 margin.

The deal promotes a fair, rules-based trade environment that would help American workers flourish.

Consider how the pact would help farmers. USMCA eliminates some of the barriers that prevent American farmers from selling poultry, eggs, and dairy products in Canada. American farms already employ almost 3 million people. That number will grow if Congress ratifies the agreement and enables farmers to boost output and export more food to our northern neighbors.