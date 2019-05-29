ECB warns of sharp falls in asset prices if trade tensions escalate

Growing uncertainty about global economic growth could lead to "bouts of high volatility" in financial markets, the European Central Bank (ECB) warned Wednesday.

In its Financial Stability Review (FSR), which provides an appraisal of potential risks to stability in the euro area, the ECB cautioned that weaker-than-expected growth and a possible escalation of trade tensions could trigger further falls in asset prices.

Global stocks have gone through periods of heavy selling on the back of an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index and the S&P are down more than 4.6% and 4% respectively since the start of this month. Meanwhile, the pan-European Stoxx 600 is down 5.2% for the month of May.

"If downside risks to the growth outlook were to materialize, risks to financial stability may arise," said Luis de Guindos, vice president of the ECB, in statement Wednesday.

"The growth outlook is central to all the main risks to financial stability."

In March, the euro zone's central bank slashed its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.1% from an earlier forecast of 1.7% made in December 2018. ECB President Mario Draghi said at the time that there had been a "sizable moderation in economic expansion that will extend into the current year."