Jim Cramer: It's time to start buying amid market weakness, but take it slow

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

White House kickstarts USMCA trade deal approval process

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Politicsread more

Uber stock rises as net losses match expectations

Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.

Technologyread more

Here's why China's threat to restrict rare earth minerals is so...

About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.

Marketsread more

Vice President Mike Pence plans hawkish China speech as trade...

Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.

Politicsread more

Gap shares tank 11% on earnings miss, CEO calls quarter...

Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.

Retailread more

If we can't challenge China, no one can, says only US rare earths...

"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.

Marketsread more

'Demise of Amazon': One of the company's biggest bulls shares...

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...

Technologyread more

Jim Cramer's checklist for picking stocks in a volatile market

"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Only five Dow stocks have gained in May as trade war drags on

Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Gap, Zuora and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.

Market Insiderread more

Amazon is interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint,...

Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...

Technologyread more

Canopy CEO: Preparing for the next cannabis breakthrough in 24...

"That's just enough time to use all of our IP and brands to really get ahead," Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton says about its acquisition of Acreage.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Mad Money

Jim Cramer: It's time to start buying amid market weakness, but take it slow

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "Now that people are really freaking out ... I think it's time to start picking up stocks into weakness," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "So if you've got some cash on the sidelines, I think you can possibly begin putting it to work," the "Mad Money" host says.
  • "Today's action sends a chilling message: Even if you shoot the lights out [and] do an amazing job, it won't matter, your stock is going to be sold," he says.
VIDEO5:1505:15
Time to slowly start buying into market weakness: Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

The market sell-off has reached the "emotional stage" and investors should begin scouting opportunities to buy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

The three major U.S. indexes all declined less than 1% during the trading day as traders confidence in stocks as an asset class, he said. That makes it a good time to get ahead of the curve and reenter the market at discounted prices, he said.

"Now that people are really freaking out ... I think it's time to start picking up stocks into weakness. That's not cheerleading, it's discipline," the "Mad Money" host said. "So if you've got some cash on the sidelines, I think you can possibly begin putting it to work. But slowly and surely, and not with a degree of gusto because it's not warranted."

Emotions have overtaken the market, Cramer said.

Take Johnson & Johnson: In the first day of a high-profile trial, Oklahoma state prosecutors blamed the company for playing a role in more than 46,000 opioid-related deaths over a decade. In response, shares of the pharmaceutical giant plummeted more than 4% during the session.

Cramer argued, however, that Johnson & Johnson was a much smaller contributor in the country's opioid epidemic, including the state of Oklahoma. The "real bad actors" were Purdue Pharma, which downplayed how addictive its OxyContin drug was, and Teva, which sells painkillers, he said. The two companies settled with state prosecutors for $270 million and $85 million, respectively, in recent months.

Johnson & Johnson, whose involvement was much smaller than the aforementioned drug makers, lost about $15 billion of market share Wednesday. The "pullback has become ridiculously overblown," Cramer said.

"To the worn out and despondent, JNJ's become yet another nightmare," he said. "But to me, the decline here is simply another buying opportunity, even as I accept there could be more downside from frightened investors."

Workday, which tanked nearly $10 per Wednesday, suffered a similar overblown fate, Cramer said. The cloud software firm reported a "fantastic" quarter on Tuesday — the best out of Cramer's "Cloud Kings" stock group thus far, he said. The company picked up more business with Cisco, Geico, Procter & Gamble, Siemens and Airbus, he noted.

"This pullback was totally predictable. The stock had run up dramatically going into the quarter — it was cruising for a bruising, even with great numbers," Cramer said. "But today's action sends a chilling message: Even if you shoot the lights out [and] do an amazing job, it won't matter, your stock is going to be sold."

WATCH: Cramer breaks down why investors should start looking for buying opportunities 
VIDEO11:0211:02
Jim Cramer: It's time to start buying amid market weakness, but take it slow
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco and Johnson & Johnson.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com