ECB vice president say there's a solution for Italy's economic woes: 'Respect the fiscal rules'

Stocks fell as bond yields declined again, triggering concerns about the economic outlook.US Marketsread more
Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a statement on Wednesday regarding his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a Department of...Politicsread more
Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the crucial minerals.World Economyread more
McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said that the fast food chain is trying to figure out if adding a vegan burger will drive sales enough to make up for the added complexity it...Restaurantsread more
Starting up production of the Model Y in 2019 allows Tesla to tap into the growing SUV segment sooner rather than later.Technologyread more
Huawei seeks a summary judgment in hopes of avoiding a full-blown trial in a lawsuit the Chinese telecom giant filed against the U.S. in the March.Technologyread more
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would seek to confirm a Supreme Court justice if a vacancy opened next year despite vowing during President Barack Obama's...Politicsread more
LinkedIn's Drawbridge deal shows a continuing effort to expand Microsoft's relatively small advertising business.Technologyread more
Treasury yields fell broadly on Wednesday as continuing trade worries sparked fears of an economic slowdown.Bondsread more
Huawei has taken the next step in its lawsuit against the U.S. It has filed a "motion for summary judgement," a request that the court rule in its favor as a matter of law, in...Technologyread more
The state joins a handful of others that are increasing the minimum wage to $15 by phasing it in over several years.Personal Financeread more
The vice president of the euro zone's central bank said Italy would be rewarded with lower borrowing costs if they delivered a more balanced budget and stuck to the EU's fiscal rules.
A long-running saga between Brussels and Rome spilled over into financial markets again this week, following reports the euro zone's third-largest economy could soon face disciplinary steps from the EU.
Late last year, Italy narrowly avoided a disciplinary procedure over its public finances, eventually agreeing to a "borderline" deal with the European Commission — the EU's executive arm.
Speaking to CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Wednesday, Luis de Guindos, vice president of the European Central Bank, said Italy had a current account surplus indicating it was competitive, but also had negatives such as hefty levels of public debt and low growth.
"I think that the recipe for Italy is quite, quite obvious," he said about recent comments on reforms from politicians in Rome.
"They have to respect the fiscal rules. And whenever there is an agreement between the Commission and the Italian governments you see immediately that, you know, there is a reward in terms of narrowing the spreads that are positive for the budget but also for the borrowing costs of the private sector in Italy," he added.
The spread of Italian 10-year debt over top-rated Germany — often used as a fear gauge for Europe by investors —reached approximately 100 basis points between mid-October and mid-March. But it has since widened out to over 285 basis points — that's its lowest level in more than three years.
On Tuesday, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that Rome could be hit with a fine of 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) for accumulating the debt and deficits that break EU rules. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told CNBC the same day that he could not confirm whether Italy would be slapped with the fine.
Speaking Wednesday, De Guindos added that the "possibility of an infringement procedure" meant that bond spreads would usually widen. "I think that taking into consideration the volume of Italy, this is something that they should be a lot of attention to," he said.