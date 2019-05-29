ECB vice president say there's a solution for Italy's economic woes: 'Respect the fiscal rules'

The vice president of the euro zone's central bank said Italy would be rewarded with lower borrowing costs if they delivered a more balanced budget and stuck to the EU's fiscal rules.

A long-running saga between Brussels and Rome spilled over into financial markets again this week, following reports the euro zone's third-largest economy could soon face disciplinary steps from the EU.

Late last year, Italy narrowly avoided a disciplinary procedure over its public finances, eventually agreeing to a "borderline" deal with the European Commission — the EU's executive arm.

Speaking to CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Wednesday, Luis de Guindos, vice president of the European Central Bank, said Italy had a current account surplus indicating it was competitive, but also had negatives such as hefty levels of public debt and low growth.

"I think that the recipe for Italy is quite, quite obvious," he said about recent comments on reforms from politicians in Rome.