There's a new biggest Amazon bull on Wall Street, who sees the stock surging 50% in a year

Top Stories
The biggest buyers during this bull market are now selling

Typically, the public is considered the "crowd" in markets, buying the most at the top and selling the least at the bottom. That's changing.

The phrase China is using now that could mean the trade war will...

The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. using a phrase it only used twice in history, both of which involved full-on wars.

Mueller reveals why he didn't clear Trump in special counsel...

Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Dow slides more than 200 points as yields fall on worries about...

Stocks fell as bond yields declined again, triggering concerns about the economic outlook.

Scary pattern forming in stock chart may be sign of another move...

The stock sell off accelerated Wednesday as major indices broke key technical levels, and a worrisome pattern formed in the S&P 500 chart.

Apparel retailers Canada Goose, Abercrombie & Fitch, others are...

A handful of poor earnings reports and the threat of 25% tariffs on clothing imported from China is causing some retailers' stocks to take a beating.

The bond market recession signal may be a false positive

The nature of this yield curve inversion may make it not the recession indicator it has been in the past, claims equity strategist Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

Forget Mueller: Our pants are still down on election security

Blaming Facebook, focusing on the Mueller-Barr feud, impeachment talk and debating obstruction of justice and impeachment mean we're still not talking about election security....

Trump responds to special counsel Robert Mueller: 'The case is...

"The case is closed! Thank you," the president tweeted.

US military's 'doomsday plane' can withstand the aftermath of a...

The modified Boeing 747 is born and bred for battle, standing nearly six stories tall, equipped with four colossal engines and capable of enduring the immediate aftermath of a...

Stocks drop on bond market warning – five experts on what to...

The bond market throws up another red flag. Five experts weigh in on the move and what to watch now.

Dalio warns China restricting rare earth metals would be major...

Ray Dalio warned that a move by the Chinese to curb the export of rare earth metals would constitute a "major escalation" of the trade war.

Investing

There's a new biggest Amazon bull on Wall Street, who sees the stock surging 50% in a year

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine has a price target on Amazon of $2,750 a share.
  • That's the highest on Wall Street, according to TipRanks.com
  • Amazon has "the highest quality management and franchise within global internet" and is therefore "a must own name with huge upside even from here," Levine says.

Amazon is valued at just over $900 million but, as of Wednesday, one analyst is advising investors that the stock will climb nearly 50% over the next year.

Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine has a price target on Amazon of $2,750 a share, the highest on Wall Street according to Tip Ranks. That's well above second-highest forecast, Cowen's $2,500 target.

Amazon has "the highest quality management and franchise within global internet" and is therefore "a must own name with huge upside even from here," Levine said in a note to investors. That's because the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud business "will surprise" investors with its growth, he said, and Amazon's "move towards one day shipping is a significant step to owning the consumer's wallet."

Levine's price target would value the company at $1.35 trillion.

"Despite deceleration, [it] remains the most open-ended story in large cap tech," Levine said.

Amazon shares were 0.7% lower in premarket trading from Tuesday's close of $1,836 a share.