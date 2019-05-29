New Zealand Treasury website was attacked 2,000 times, says its chief

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

An under-the-radar way to measure economic growth in China

China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.

Marketsread more

Why the next downturn could see a 'radicalization' of policies...

Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.

Economyread more

China appears to make veiled threat about rare earth minerals

A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.

Market Insiderread more

Stocks in Asia decline following overnight Dow drop

Stocks in Asia declined at the open on Wednesday following overnight declines on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 200 points.

Asia Marketsread more

US refrains from calling China a currency manipulator but puts it...

The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.

US Economyread more

Dow drops more than 200 points as rates slide, stoking fears...

Stocks fell on Tuesday as a decline in interest rates during the U.S.-China trade war sparked worries about a possible slowdown in the economy.

Marketsread more

Morgan Stanley says economy is on 'recession watch' as bonds...

The stock market and economic outlook in the United States are "deteriorating," according to Morgan Stanley's chief stock strategist.

Marketsread more

Walmart poaches ex-Google, Amazon exec Suresh Kumar for new CTO...

Walmart has hired former Amazon exec Suresh Kumar into the newly elevated role of chief technology and chief development officer.

Retailread more

Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1 and Topshop shuttering stores, pushing...

The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.

Retailread more

Falling interest rates are sending a warning signal to the stock...

The swift drop in interest rates may make mortgages and lots of other loans cheaper, but they don't necessarily mean good things for the stock market.

Market Insiderread more

This stock yields nearly 3 times more than the 10-year—here's how...

AT&T is in prime position for dividend hunters with a 6.3% yield, but traders advise hedging your bets in the stock using options.

Options Actionread more

Cramer: The US economy 'could be on the verge of a significant...

With consumer and corporate confidence waning, the economy could slowdown "if something doesn't change soon," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Cybersecurity

New Zealand Treasury website was attacked 2,000 times, says its chief

Key Points
  • New Zealand's Treasury chief, Gabriel Makhlouf, said on Wednesday that the Treasury website was attacked 2,000 times in two days by hackers seeking access to budget details.
  • That happened a day after the country's opposition party leaked details of the economic plan.
  • The leak of the budget information has sparked a furor around the much-anticipated budget — due on Thursday — that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised would overhaul the approach to the nation's accounts.
Gabriel Makhlouf, New Zealand's treasury secretary.
Vivek Prakash Bloomberg | Getty Images

New Zealand's Treasury chief said on Wednesday that the Treasury website was attacked 2,000 times in two days by hackers seeking access to budget details, a day after the country's opposition party leaked details of the economic plan.

"We identified multiple and persistent attempts to gain unauthorised access to our systems, and specifically budget related information," Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf told Radio New Zealand.

He did not say where those attacks came from, but said they were deliberate and occurred "not once, not twice but in fact over 2000 times."

The leak of the budget information has sparked a furor around the much-anticipated budget — due on Thursday — that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised would overhaul the approach to the nation's accounts.

The attacks are being investigated by police.

The opposition National Party on Tuesday revealed what it said were details from the budget, using them to attack the plan and deriding it as "all spin and no substance" - a move National Party leader Simon Bridges furiously defended on Wednesday.

"You read my lips: The National Party has acted entirely appropriately," Bridges told reporters in Wellington.

"We have done nothing illegal. There has been no hacking to obtain the information we've obtained."

Bridges had said on Tuesday that the budget would see rises in defense, forestry and international aid spending, which he said fell outside the "well-being" initiatives Ardern had indicated she would focus on in the plan.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said some of Bridges' details were incorrect, without specifying which ones, and that he had asked the National Party to stop releasing details ahead of time.

Bridges bristled at his implication that National had been involved in any hacking and called for Robertson to quit — though he still refused to say how he obtained the budget details.

"I'm not going to say anything that discloses where the information comes from," Bridges said. "(There was) no hacking or indeed obtaining this by hacking under any definition."

Robertson's office had no immediate comment.