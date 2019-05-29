Pelosi: Fake video shows Facebook were 'willing enablers' of Russian election interference

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is firing back at Facebook after the social network decided to leave up an edited video that appeared to depict Pelosi stumbling with her speech.
"I think they have proven — by not taking down something they know is false — that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election," Speaker Pelosi said on KQED News. "We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians. I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it's wrong," she said.
The doctored Nancy Pelosi video was slowed down to make her seem intoxicated or incapable, and was viewed millions of times after Facebook and Twitter decided to leave it online. The video featured Pelosi speaking at a Center for American Progress event.
Facebook has been blamed for not detecting Russian actors while they were posting fake content in an effort to sway the 2016 election. Facebook continues to take down suspected fake accounts and removed 2.19 billion of them in Q1 2019.
Facebook responded earlier this week to its decision to leave the Pelosi video online.
"There's a tension here: we work hard to find the right balance between encouraging free expression and promoting a safe and authentic community, and we believe that reducing the distribution of inauthentic content strikes that balance," a Facebook spokesperson said last week. "But just because something is allowed to be on Facebook doesn't mean it should get distribution. In other words, we allow people to post it as a form of expression, but we're not going to show it at the top of News Feed."
CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.
Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.