A new Pokemon app that tracks your sleep is set to be released next year

Tsunekazu Ishihara, chief executive of The Pokemon Company, speaks at a company event in Tokyo.

On the back of success with the major mobile hit "Pokemon Go," The Pokemon Company has a new game app in the works: "Pokemon Sleep."

Details on the new smartphone-based title out of the company behind the "Pokemon" franchise are scant, but one thing is clear — this one's all about tracking your sleep.

The aim is to turn sleep into a form of entertainment, the company says. It will collect data on how long a player sleeps and what time they wake up to impact gameplay.

"After walking, we decided to focus on the act of sleeping," The Pokemon Company's CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara said at a press conference Wednesday.

"Everyone spends a large part of their life sleeping, and turning that into entertainment is our next challenge at Pokemon."

Exactly how that works is something of a mystery at this stage. The game is set to be released in 2020.

Also announced Wednesday was a sleep-tracking device from Nintendo called the Pokemon Go Plus +, which comes equipped with an accelerometer to track time slept and send the data to a user's phone through Bluetooth.