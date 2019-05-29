Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Canada Goose, Capri Holdings, General Mills & more

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Wednesday:
Canada Goose — Canada Goose shares plummeted more than 30% after the company issued disappointing full-year revenue guidance. The company said it expects revenue to grow at least 20% in the fiscal year. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a sales growth forecast of more than 26%.
Capri Holdings — The parent company of Michael Kors fell more than 9% after issuing fiscal first-quarter guidance that disappointed investors. Capri said it expects fiscal first-quarter earnings to range between 85 and 90 cents per share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected guidance of $1.23 earnings per share. The weak guidance overshadowed quarterly results that topped expectations.
Dick's Sporting Goods — Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods fell 5.9% after the company warned that tariffs were not incorporated into its 2019 earnings guidance. The company said it is working to determine their impact on its bottom line.
Abercrombie & Fitch — The retailer's stock plunged more than 26% after noting it expects same-store sales to remain flat for the current quarter, assuming tariffs do not increase. Abercrombie's first-quarter same-store sales also disappointed investors, and the company announced it would close three flagship stores.
Cara Therapeutics — Cara Therapeutics surged 20% after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results for a Phase 3 trial of a clinical study for its medication, Korsuva, an injection for patients with kidney disease. Korsuva showed statistically-significant improvement in patients who took the medication when compared to a placebo.
General Mills — General Mills shares fell more than 5% after an analyst at Goldman Sachs downgraded the company to sell from neutral. The analyst cited worries over the company's slowing sales growth.
Roku — Shares of Roku jumped 3.3% after Needham raised its price target to $120 per share from $85. In a note to investors, Needham said the digital media company has "unique advantages" as an over-the-top aggregation platform.