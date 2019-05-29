Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PVH, Twilio, Palo Alto Networks and more

Skip Navigation
White House kickstarts USMCA trade deal approval process

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Uber stock rises as net losses match expectations

Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.

Here's why China's threat to restrict rare earth minerals is so...

About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.

Vice President Mike Pence plans hawkish China speech as trade...

Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.

Gap shares tank 11% on earnings miss, CEO calls quarter...

Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.

If we can't challenge China, no one can, says only US rare earths...

"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.

'Demise of Amazon': One of the company's biggest bulls shares...

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...

Jim Cramer's checklist for picking stocks in a volatile market

"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.

Only five Dow stocks have gained in May as trade war drags on

Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Gap, Zuora and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.

Amazon is interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint,...

Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...

Canopy CEO: Preparing for the next cannabis breakthrough in 24...

"That's just enough time to use all of our IP and brands to really get ahead," Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton says about its acquisition of Acreage.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PVH, Twilio, Palo Alto Networks and more

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
A general view of the atmosphere at the TommyXZendaya collection launch event at the Tommy Hilfiger store on March 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)
David M. Benett | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of PVH plummeted nearly 10% in extended trading after the clothing company, which owns brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, announced weak guidance for the upcoming quarter. The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.46 on revenue of $2.36 billion. Wall Street had expected earnings of $2.45 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks dropped 5% after the the cybersecurity company announced plans to buy Twistlock, a container security company, and PureSec, a serverless security company. Palo Alto also reported third-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share on revenue of $727 million, topping Wall Street estimates of $1.25 per share on revenue of $704 million.

Veeva stock jumped more than 6% after the cloud software company reported first-quarter results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. Veeva reported earnings of 50 cents per share, versus the expected 45 cents per share, and revenue of $245 million, versus the expected $239 million.

Twilio stock fell nearly 3% after the cloud communications company announced that it will hold a secondary stock offering worth an estimated $750 million. Secondary share sales often dilute the value of existing holders' stakes.

Shares of Keysight Technologies jumped nearly 8% after the electronics company reported earnings that surpassed analyst expectations. Keysight reported earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion, compared with Refinitiv consensus estimates of 98 cents per share and $1.07 billion. 