Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PVH, Twilio, Palo Alto Networks and more

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of PVH plummeted nearly 10% in extended trading after the clothing company, which owns brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, announced weak guidance for the upcoming quarter. The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.46 on revenue of $2.36 billion. Wall Street had expected earnings of $2.45 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks dropped 5% after the the cybersecurity company announced plans to buy Twistlock, a container security company, and PureSec, a serverless security company. Palo Alto also reported third-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share on revenue of $727 million, topping Wall Street estimates of $1.25 per share on revenue of $704 million.
Veeva stock jumped more than 6% after the cloud software company reported first-quarter results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. Veeva reported earnings of 50 cents per share, versus the expected 45 cents per share, and revenue of $245 million, versus the expected $239 million.
Twilio stock fell nearly 3% after the cloud communications company announced that it will hold a secondary stock offering worth an estimated $750 million. Secondary share sales often dilute the value of existing holders' stakes.
Shares of Keysight Technologies jumped nearly 8% after the electronics company reported earnings that surpassed analyst expectations. Keysight reported earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion, compared with Refinitiv consensus estimates of 98 cents per share and $1.07 billion.