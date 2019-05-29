This is the Number 1 benefit new college grads seek at work — and it's not debt repayment

MangoStar_Studio | iStock | Getty Images

The hottest workplace benefit for the newly-graduated set isn't 401(k) matches or even student debt repayment. It's health insurance. More than half of the people participating in a survey conducted by the American Institute of CPAs said medical coverage was a "top three workplace benefit." The accounting association polled 547 adults in September 2018. The participants have either graduated from college in the last 24 months or are due to complete their higher education in the next 12 months.

Paid time off and student loan forgiveness followed in second and third places, respectively. Employer matches to the 401(k) plan came in fifth. "It's the short-term mindset and being aware of how many dollars you have," said Sean Stein Smith, a CPA and member of the AICPA's financial literacy commission. "I'm a big advocate of encouraging everyone at the very least to put money into their 401(k) and get the employer match," he said. "It's a 100% return on your money."

Extra cash toward debt

Recent graduates would also rather allocate a higher percentage of benefit dollars toward reducing their student loan debt. Given a hypothetical $100 in workplace benefit dollars that their employer could divide between repaying student loan debt and another employee benefit, new graduates would rather their employer direct more money toward debt elimination.

For instance, they would prefer to allocate $61 toward the student debt and $39 toward health insurance, the AICPA found. The allocation was similar for paid time off and for tuition reimbursement. The 401(k) employer contribution also took a backseat here. New graduates would rather direct $65 toward loan repayment and only $35 toward the match. "As someone who's just getting out of college and in the market for that first job, being able to handle that student debt is top priority and front of mind," said Smith.

Review your benefits

Recent graduates should closely analyze the benefits package they're getting at their first employer and see how they can stretch their dollars. "Every health insurance policy is different, and every 401(k) plan is different," said Smith. "Always be sure to read the fine print of the benefits and understand what you're getting." Here are a few places to start: • Your retirement plan: Get to know the investment options available in your company's plan. Be on the lookout for high fees, which can sap your returns. If your employer offers you a match, be sure to contribute at least enough to qualify for it. Be aware of any vesting schedules that apply to the employer contribution. Companies reward workers who remain long-term by gradually granting them ownership of the match. If you leave the company before you're fully vested, you forfeit a portion of the match.