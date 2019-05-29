Twilio takes advantage of 760% surge in stock price to raise more capital

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
Twilio's stock has soared more than eight-fold from its 2016 debut to over $129 as of Wednesday's close. The cloud software company is now using that rally as an opportunity to raise more cash.
Twilio said it has started a share offering to bring in $750 million and has plans to let underwriters buy another $112.5 million worth of stock. In a filing on Wednesday, the company said it expects to sell shares at $132.95 each.
The shares fell as much as 3% in extended trading after the announcement. Secondary share sales often cause the stock price to decline because the offering dilutes the value of existing holders' stakes.
Since its IPO almost three years ago, Twilio has rewarded investors by proving that it can sustain high growth even as its revenue numbers increase. Sales surged 81% in the latest quarter, accelerating from 48% a year earlier. The company's communications software is used by companies including Airbnb, Nordstrom and Lyft to power their messaging platforms.
Twilio shares are up about 760% from the IPO and almost 45% in 2019, while the Nasdaq has gained less than 14% this year.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, who co-led the IPO, are also managing the secondary sale.
WATCH: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson on trade tensions, Uber's IPO and more