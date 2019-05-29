UK PM candidate Boris Johnson to face court over Brexit comments

Skip Navigation
Dow futures point to 125-point decline as yields keep falling

Falling bond yields amid increasing tensions in the China-U.S. trade fight are raising concerns about slowing global economic growth.

US Markets

Shares of rare earth miners jump after China threatens to cut off...

Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the crucial minerals.

World Economy

Huawei tries for a swift end to its lawsuit against the US...

Huawei has taken the next step in its lawsuit against the U.S. It has filed a "motion for summary judgement," a request that the court rule in its favor as a matter of law, in...

Technology

ECB warns of sharp falls in asset prices if trade tensions...

Growing uncertainty about global economic growth could lead to "bouts of high volatility" in financial markets, the ECB warned.

Europe Economy

All signs are pointing to a 'tough year' for Chinese businesses

Since last summer, the Chinese government has announced a slew of measures to stimulate growth. While those have kept the situation from getting much worse, it's not clear...

China Economy

An under-the-radar way to measure economic growth in China

China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.

Markets

S&P might fall into correction before finding a bottom, charts...

It's been a May of mayhem for markets, and charts suggest the S&P 500 might have further to fall before it finds support.

Trading Nation

US refrains from calling China a currency manipulator but puts it...

The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.

US Economy

Boeing 737 Max may not return to service until August

Boeing remains under huge pressure to satisfy regulators, airlines and travelers that the plane is now safe.

Airlines

Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1 and Topshop shuttering stores, pushing...

The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.

Retail

Bilderberg Meeting: Who's going and what's on the agenda

The secretive annual talk fest starts Thursday in Switzerland and runs through Sunday.

World Politics

Minimum wage laws differ from state to state. Here they are,...

The state joins a handful of others that are increasing the minimum wage to $15 by phasing it in over several years.

Personal Finance
Europe Politics

UK PM candidate Boris Johnson to face court over Brexit comments

Key Points
  • A judge at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court ruled that Boris Johnson must answer a private summons alleging he had committed three offences of misconduct in a public office.
  • In her written ruling, District Judge Margot Coleman said the allegations were not proven and she had made no finding of fact, but said Johnson should face trial.
Boris Johnson, U.K. foreign secretary, arrives to attend a meeting of cabinet minsters at number 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Boris Johnson, the favorite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, must appear in court over allegations he lied to the public about Brexit, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

The judge at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court ruled that Johnson, the former foreign secretary and ex-London mayor, must answer a private summons alleging he had committed three offences of misconduct in a public office.

These relate to claims that Johnson made in the run-up to and aftermath of the 2016 European Union referendum when he was one of the leading campaigners for Britain to leave the bloc. Britons voted by 52-48% to leave.

"During both time periods outlined above, the (proposed) defendant repeatedly lied and misled the British public as to the cost of EU membership, expressly stating, endorsing or inferring that the cost of EU membership was 350 million pounds ($442 million) per week," the application against Johnson said.

The 350 million figure was a central and controversial part of the pro-Leave campaign's "Take back control" message, famously emblazoned across a campaign bus. Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading and it became symbolic of the divisions caused by the referendum.

In her written ruling, District Judge Margot Coleman said the allegations were not proven and she had made no finding of fact, but said Johnson should face trial.

"Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted," Coleman said.

VIDEO2:3902:39
See a 'radicalizing effect' in Conservative leadership race: Expert
Squawk Box Europe

"This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial."

Johnson's spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

In submissions to the court, Johnson's lawyers said the application was a stunt, brought for purely political purposes.

"It is submitted that the facts alleged by the applicant do not come close to establishing a qualifying breach of duty," his lawyer argued. "None of the acts complained of took place in the course of Mr Johnson's direct parliamentary or mayoral duties, but in the course of political campaigning."