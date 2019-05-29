Bond flash economic warning as 3-month yield tops 10-year rate by most since financial crisis

Long-term government debt yields fell further below rates on short-term notes and bills during Wednesday's session, an unusual bond market phenomenon often heralded on Wall Street as a recession prognosticator.

The yield curve inversion between the 3-month Treasury bill and the 10-year note widened to its deepest level since the financial crisis, with investors now expecting a 10 basis point premium for holding 3-month bills over 10-year notes. The 3-month bill yield rose to 2.362% while the 10-year note yield dropped to 2.26%, off its lowest since September 2017 notched earlier in the session.

The yield curve is sending a warning about economic growth in the United States and the world, many investors and economists believe. Under normal market conditions, those that buy debt from the U.S. government for years are compensated with better interest rates than those who loan money for a matter of months.