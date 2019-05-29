Here's an inside look at the US military's 'doomsday plane' — which can endure the aftermath of a nuke blast

An E-4B aircraft is towed out of its hangar June 17, 2009, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

ABOARD A US MILITARY AIRCRAFT — There is no aircraft quite like the U.S. Air Force's E-4B.

Affectionately known as the "doomsday plane," the modified Boeing 747 is used to transport the secretary of Defense and is born and bred for battle. It stands nearly six stories tall, is equipped with four colossal engines, and is capable of enduring the immediate aftermath of a nuclear detonation.

"It's like a backup Pentagon," a U.S. Air Force crew member told CNBC aboard one of the aircraft. "There's always one plane on alert and ready to go 24 hours, seven days a week."

On Tuesday morning, acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan boarded the E-4B at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a week-long trip to Asia. It was his second time taking the plane on an international trip since ascending to the highest office in the Pentagon. The aircraft, also known as the National Airborne Operations Center, will ferry Shanahan and his staff to Hawaii, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.