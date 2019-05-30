Apple, Google and WhatsApp condemn GCHQ proposal to eavesdrop on encrypted messages

The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. by using a history-laden phrase.Marketsread more
Typically, the public is considered the "crowd" in markets, buying the most at the top and selling the least at the bottom. That's changing.Marketsread more
For the first time in nine years, Singapore surpassed the United States and Hong Kong to clinch the title of the world's most competitive economy, according to IMD's 2019...World Economyread more
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the White House wanted the U.S. Navy to move the ship named for the late Arizona senator "out of sight," citing an email...U.S. Newsread more
The U.S. government is imposing duties of up to 79.7% on Chinese-made kegs and up to 1,731% on mattresses.U.S. Newsread more
Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."Politicsread more
Stocks in major Asia Pacific markets mostly slipped on Thursday as increasing tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on investor sentiment.Asia Marketsread more
On Wednesday, a new email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to all employees asked them to focus on making end-of-quarter deliveries better than they have been, and called for new...Technologyread more
The hotly anticipated opening of Disney's Galaxy End could redefine record-setting theme park attendance.Travelread more
Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said it would be "very difficult" for the media company to keep filming in Georgia if a new abortion law takes effect because many people...Politicsread more
ByteDance owns viral social media apps like TikTok and news aggregators like Toutiao in China. It's now looking to expand its reach into new areas like smartphones.Technologyread more
Tech giants, civil society groups and Ivy League security experts have condemned a proposal from Britain's eavesdropping agency as a "serious threat" to digital security and fundamental human rights.
In an open letter to GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), 47 signatories including Apple, Google and WhatsApp have jointly urged the U.K. cybersecurity agency to abandon its plans for a so-called "ghost protocol."
It comes after intelligence officials at GCHQ proposed a way in which they believed law enforcement could access end-to-end encrypted communications without undermining the privacy, security or confidence of other users.
Details of the initiative were first published in an essay by two of the U.K.'s highest cybersecurity officials in November 2018. Ian Levy, the technical director of Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, and Crispin Robinson, GCHQ's head of cryptanalysis (the technical term for codebreaking), put forward a process that would attempt to avoid breaking encryption.
The pair said it would be "relatively easy for a service provider to silently add a law enforcement participant to a group chat or call."
In practice, the proposal suggests a technique which would require encrypted messaging services — such as WhatsApp — to direct a message to a third recipient, at the same time as sending it to its intended user.
Levy and Robinson argued the proposal would be "no more intrusive than the virtual crocodile clips" which are currently used in wiretaps of non-encrypted communications. This refers to the use of chat and call apps that can silently copy call data during digital exchanges.
Opposing this plan, signatories of the open letter argued that "to achieve this result, their proposal requires two changes to systems that would seriously undermine user security and trust."
"First, it would require service providers to surreptitiously inject a new public key into a conversation in response to a government demand. This would turn a two-way conversation into a group chat where the government is the additional participant, or add a secret government participant to an existing group chat," signatories of the open letter, which was first sent to GCHQ on May 22, said Thursday.
"Second, in order to ensure the government is added to the conversation in secret, GCHQ's proposal would require messaging apps, service providers, and operating systems to change their software so that it would 1) change the encryption schemes used, and/or 2) mislead users by suppressing the notifications that routinely appear when a new communicant joins a chat."
GCHQ was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC Thursday morning.
Apple, one of the signatories of the open letter to GCHQ, previously took a stand over data privacy in a widely publicized standoff with the FBI in 2015 and 2016.
Apple publicly opposed the FBI when it asked for access to the iPhone of the San Bernardino shooter, Syed Farook. The technology giant refused to help the FBI, citing issues of data privacy. Eventually, the FBI backed down, finding another way into the device without Apple's help.
"The overwhelming majority of users rely on their confidence in reputable providers to perform authentication functions and verify that the participants in a conversation are the people they think they are, and only those people," the letter said.
"The GCHQ's ghost proposal completely undermines this trust relationship and the authentication process."