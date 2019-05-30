Cramer Remix: Spotting stocks that will rise from the retail wreckage

The retail sector has been reeling in the month of May with trade and economic headwinds in its way, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

The Spdr S&P Retail ETF, which tracks the segment's performance on the market, has fallen more than 11% in the month alone and has now dipped nearly 1% thus far in 2019.

"Between the trade war with China and a potentially slower economy here at home, this is a tough moment for retail," the "Mad Money" host said. "But if you do your homework, you'll find retailers that can work even in a difficult environment."

Target and TJX, the parent of discount chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, have seen their stock prices rise more than 21% and 13% in 2019, respectively. Cramer called these retailers winners after both posted "genuinely great" quarterly results last week.

"Target's spent years investing in sexier stores, building out same-day delivery, growing its digital business — it is just on fire. Those moves are finally paying off," he said. TJX's stores "buy their merchandise from other retailers when they're desperate to offload excess inventory, which is how they can beat Amazon on price and why they don't care about China. "

Other retail stocks have gotten slammed after shareholders learn about their sourcing from China, Cramer said. That includes companies like Home Depot, Best Buy, and Foot Locker.

The host suggests, however, that Home Depot could be worth buying into further weakness.

Cramer also gave insight on Urban Outfitters, Lowe's, and Kohl's.

