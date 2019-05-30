EU races to replace its president as Brexit and trade tensions hang over Europe

"The clock is ticking," is a popular riposte used by EU officials during tense negotiations. But this time around, they are the ones racing against time.

Brussels has begun the search for a new president of the European Commission, the EU's executive arm. But given the political instability at a national level in member states like the U.K., Greece, Spain, Austria and Finland, the search has become much more pressing. But as yet, there's no clear date for any appointments.

"I don't know," Xavier Bettel, the prime minister of Luxembourg, told CNBC Tuesday when asked whether the EU will announce a president next month. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also told CNBC he hopes an agreement will be achieved by June 20, but he doesn't know whether that will be possible.

The next president — who'll replace Jean-Claude Juncker — needs to be approved by a majority of the 28 member states, but also by a majority of lawmakers at the European Parliament, the EU's legislative arm. Getting this double majority is a complicated exercise, even more so after last week's European Parliamentary elections which led to a more fragmented chamber.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council which represents the EU heads of state, spoke to reporters Tuesday night about the difficulties surrounding this process.

"I hope that, on that basis, we can provide clarity on all these posts already in June. But … this depends not only on my good will, but also on the good will of everyone involved," Tusk said.