European markets close higher; Axel Springer leaps on KKR investment talks

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...
European markets recovered steadily Thursday but remained on course for the year's biggest monthly decline amid persistent escalations of the U.S.-China trade war.
The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 finished provisionally up by 0.6% in afternoon trade, led by media stocks with a climb of 1.8%, although autos lost ground on average.
The FTSE 100 ended up 0.5% higher, while markets in France and Germany made similar gains.
In terms of individual stocks, German publisher Axel Springer soared 22% after it revealed talks were underway with private equity house KKR over a potential strategic investment. Shares of Swedish radiation company Elekta continued to soar, adding almost 19% to Wednesday's gains on the back of strong fourth-quarter results.
Danish medical equipment maker Ambu traded 6.2% lower in the afternoon session, its share price continuing to suffer two weeks on from its CEO stepping down on May 15.
The Chinese state newspaper Wednesday used the history-laden phrase "don't say we didn't warn you," indicating escalating trade tensions between the world's largest economies. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui followed this up Thursday by equating U.S. trade provocations to "naked economic terrorism."
The focus of China's renewed threat has been on its dominance in rare earth minerals, which are crucial to the production of a host of technology products, including iPhones and electric vehicles. The Pentagon is reportedly working to reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese rare earth minerals in light of the threat.
Meanwhile, British Finance Minister, Philip Hammond, threw his weight behind candidates opposing the possibility of a "no deal" Brexit in the race to replace resigning Prime Minister Theresa May.
Speaking to Sky News Thursday, Hammond has left open the option of supporting a vote of no-confidence against the next prime minister to stop them pursuing a course of action which is "not in Britain's interests."