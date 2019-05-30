European soccer posts record revenues with the English Premier League leading the way

The 92 professional soccer teams in the English Premier League (EPL) and the three divisions below have amassed a record £5.8 billion ($7.3 billion) in revenue during the 2017/18 season, topping the table of Europe's elite leagues.

Deloitte Sports Business Group's annual review of football finance found that Premier League club revenues rose to £4.8 billion, an increase of 6% from the season before. This was driven by growth in the distribution to English clubs by governing body UEFA, as five teams competed in the UEFA Champions League (Europe's top-tier soccer competition) for the first time in 2017/18, which also saw Liverpool reach the final, before eventually losing to Real Madrid.

The report found that as a whole, the "big five" European leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France) generated a record £13.8 billion in revenue in 2017/18, which was a 6% increase from the previous year.

The European football market is now estimated to be worth £25.1 billion. In revenue terms, the Premier League continues to lead the way and is 72% larger than its nearest competitor, Germany's Bundesliga. However, German stadiums remain the best attended across the European leagues, with average crowds of over 43,000 for this current season.