Local partnerships are 'important building blocks' for Finnair's China presence, CEO says

The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. by using a history-laden phrase.Marketsread more
Typically, the public is considered the "crowd" in markets, buying the most at the top and selling the least at the bottom. That's changing.Marketsread more
For the first time in nine years, Singapore surpassed the United States and Hong Kong to clinch the title of the world's most competitive economy, according to IMD's 2019...World Economyread more
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the White House wanted the U.S. Navy to move the ship named for the late Arizona senator "out of sight," citing an email...U.S. Newsread more
The U.S. government is imposing duties of up to 79.7% on Chinese-made kegs and up to 1,731% on mattresses.U.S. Newsread more
Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were mostly lower in Wednesday afternoon trade as increasing tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on investor sentiment.Asia Marketsread more
On Wednesday, a new email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to all employees asked them to focus on making end-of-quarter deliveries better than they have been, and called for new...Technologyread more
The hotly anticipated opening of Disney's Galaxy End could redefine record-setting theme park attendance.Travelread more
Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said it would be "very difficult" for the media company to keep filming in Georgia if a new abortion law takes effect because many people...Politicsread more
ByteDance owns viral social media apps like TikTok and news aggregators like Toutiao in China. It's now looking to expand its reach into new areas like smartphones.Technologyread more
Finnair recently announced a new code-sharing partnership with one of China's largest airlines, helping the European carrier boost its presence in the growing Chinese aviation market, the company's CEO Topi Manner said Thursday.
Partnerships, like the one announced with China Southern last week, will allow the Finnish flag carrier to scale up in size to meet demand, according to Manner.
The agreement allows Finnair to fly between Guangzhou and the Finnish capital of Helsinki, as well as selected China Southern destinations in the world's second-largest economy. As a result, Finnair passengers can travel from Guangzhou to Chinese cities such as Changsha, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Xiamen and other destinations using China Southern. The agreement starts on June 1.
"The code-share agreements that we have now recently released with China Southern, as well as Juneyao (Air), are important building blocks for our presence on the Chinese market, improving connectivity for our customers," Manner told CNBC's "Squawk Box " on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Finnair agreed on a new code-share agreement with Shanghai-based Juneyao Air that added eight new destinations to the company's network in China.
"These partnerships provide the additional connections for our customers and smooth travel experience," Manner added.
The International Air Transport Association said in its 2016 forecast report that China would replace the U.S. as the world's largest aviation market around 2024 — defined by air traffic to, from and within the country. The report was the trade association's most recent 20-year air passenger forecast.
Looking at Europe, Manner said Finnair had been increasing its frequencies to London this year despite lingering uncertainties over the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union.
"We see a lot of underlying demand on the U.K. market, especially in us connecting to Asia," he said. "Destinations like Hong Kong, Singapore (are) very much growing from London. "
In the event of a hard Brexit, where the U.K. leaves the EU without a formal deal in place, Manner said it's unlikely that Finnair's business strategy in the country will change much since the air traffic from London would "more or less be secure."