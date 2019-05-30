Only five Dow stocks have gained in May as trade war drags on

Just five components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on track for May gains as of Thursday afternoon trading, yet another reflection of the effect the U.S.-China trade war is having on Wall Street.

UnitedHealth, Pfizer, Travelers, Merck and McDonald's were the only stocks of the Dow 30 in positive territory for the month as of noon Thursday, with the broader index well on its way toward its first month of losses in 2019. Dow, 3M, Intel, Caterpillar and Apple, the worst performers in May, were each down at least 11% for the month on May 30.