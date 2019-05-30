This company wants to help shave $6,200 off your student loans

When Michael Bloch's wife graduated from law school with more than $300,000 in student loans, the couple sat down to come up with a plan.

After reading blogs and articles, drafting spreadsheets and consulting a financial advisor, they still didn't have an answer.

"We really struggled with what is the right way to pay those loans back," Bloch said. "We found that there is no easy way to figure out what is the right thing for an individual to do."

The dilemma inspired Bloch to drop out of Stanford Business School, where he would have racked up another $250,000 in student loans, to help others who are confronting the same problem.

About 44.7 million Americans had student loan debt, which totaled $1.47 trillion, at the end of 2018, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Today, the company Bloch co-founded, Pillar, is formally launching its platform to consumers, who can sign up via iOS or Android on mobile devices.

Separately, the company also announced it has raised $5.5 million in seed funding. That includes lead investor Kleiner Perkins. Other venture capital investors who participated include Day One Ventures, Financial Venture Studio, Great Oaks VC and Rainfall Ventures.

The platform works to help individuals manage and pay off their student loans.