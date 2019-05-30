It's clear that Trump 'doesn't want a war with Iran,' acting US Defense Secretary Shanahan says

The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. by using a history-laden phrase.Marketsread more
Typically, the public is considered the "crowd" in markets, buying the most at the top and selling the least at the bottom. That's changing.Marketsread more
For the first time in nine years, Singapore surpassed the United States and Hong Kong to clinch the title of the world's most competitive economy, according to IMD's 2019...World Economyread more
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the White House wanted the U.S. Navy to move the ship named for the late Arizona senator "out of sight," citing an email...U.S. Newsread more
The U.S. government is imposing duties of up to 79.7% on Chinese-made kegs and up to 1,731% on mattresses.U.S. Newsread more
Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were mostly lower in Wednesday afternoon trade as increasing tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on investor sentiment.Asia Marketsread more
On Wednesday, a new email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to all employees asked them to focus on making end-of-quarter deliveries better than they have been, and called for new...Technologyread more
The hotly anticipated opening of Disney's Galaxy End could redefine record-setting theme park attendance.Travelread more
Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said it would be "very difficult" for the media company to keep filming in Georgia if a new abortion law takes effect because many people...Politicsread more
ByteDance owns viral social media apps like TikTok and news aggregators like Toutiao in China. It's now looking to expand its reach into new areas like smartphones.Technologyread more
JAKARTA, Indonesia — While tensions between the U.S. and Iran have intensified this month, the Trump administration does not seek war with Tehran, acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said Wednesday.
"When the president says he doesn't want a war with Iran, I think that is pretty clear," Shanahan told reporters traveling with him to Indonesia. "I don't think anyone wants a war with Iran," he added, saying that the U.S. had credible intelligence Tehran was preparing for an attack.
Shanahan's comments come on the heels of a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East. Earlier this month, the Pentagon deployed the USS Arlington, USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, a Patriot missile defense battery, a U.S. Air Force bomber task force and approximately 1,500 troops to the region.
Last week, the Trump administration sidestepped Congress by approving arms sales to Gulf allies, citing Iranian threats. The move sparked concerns among lawmakers who fear the weapons sold to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates may be used against civilians in war-torn Yemen.
"I wish I could just hand over to you all the information and you'd feel very good about it," Shanahan said referring to the intelligence assessments that showed Iran was preparing for a strike. "The thing I would offer is that it was so credible that, we moved that quickly, it was a matter of hours. I would make the argument that it deterred attacks on our people in Iraq. "
Earlier this month, Trump ordered new sanctions placed on Iranian metals, Tehran's largest non-petroleum-related source of export revenue.
The U.S. also took aim at Iranian oil by effectively ordering countries worldwide to stop buying Tehran's oil or face sanctions of their own.
Additionally, the U.S. designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group. Iran responded with threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, where about a third of the world's oil export vessels pass through.
When asked about these Iranian threats, Shanahan said the U.S. will continue to be the guarantor of free navigation in international waters. He added that Washington also has the "ability to defend ships in the Strait of Hormuz" if diplomacy were to fail.