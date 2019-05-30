Uber stock barely moves as net losses match expectations

Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Stocks rose on Thursday, regaining some of the losses from the previous session, but the market's gains were kept in check as worries over the global economy and trade...Marketsread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
Inflation data is a wild card for the markets Friday, as traders watch to see if the economy is trapped in a period of sluggish price increases.Market Insiderread more
Bitcoin is closing out the month near $9,000 -- a more than 68% rally from May 1.Bitcoinread more
The new Salesforce policy will apply to new customers, as well as existing customers when their contracts are up for renewal, and will apply to companies that sell automatic,...Technologyread more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said the company is working on a number of projects that could benefit from an AI voice assistant.Technologyread more
Uber reported earnings for its first time since its public market debut earlier this month, reporting revenue at the top end of its preliminary estimates and roughly matching analyst estimates for net losses. The stock barely moved during after hours trading.
Here are the numbers Uber reported for the first quarter of 2019:
Uber's revenue came in at the high end of its expected range provided in an unaudited filing ahead of its IPO. It marks a 20% increase from the same period last year when Uber reported $2.58 billion in revenue. Uber's net income fell into the negative compared to its net income of $3.75 billion in the first quarter of last year.
Uber reported gross bookings for the quarter of $14.65 billion, up 34% from the same period in 2018. Gross bookings measures the total dollar value paid for its services including taxes, tolls and fees, but not tips. Uber grew its monthly active platform consumers 33% from last year's quarter to 93 million.
For the second quarter in a row, Uber reported a negative core platform contribution margin, defined as the amount of profit it makes from its core platform business divided by adjusted net revenue. This quarter, it fell to negative 4.5%, compared to 17.9% during the same period last year.
Analysts and investors have been looking for signs that Uber's losses could someday turn around. Uber has blamed competitive pressures in the ride sharing market and the cost of signing up drivers and paying restaurants in the case of Uber Eats for its declining net income and take rate, which represents Uber's core platform adjusted net revenue as a percentage of core platform gross bookings.
In the first quarter of 2019, Uber Eats saw substantial growth in adjusted net revenue and gross bookings compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted net revenue for the segment, which measures revenue after payments to the drivers and restaurants, grew 31% to $239 million. Gross bookings increased 108% to $3.07 billion.
Growth for Uber Eats can be costly for the company, however, since unlike ride sharing, Uber must pay not just the driver but also the restaurant. Uber Eats' take rate, which the company defines as adjusted net revenue as a percentage of gross bookings, was 7.8%.
Adjusted net revenue grew more modestly for Uber's ride sharing business, up 10% compared to last year's quarter to $2.34 billion. Gross bookings grew 22% to $11.45 billion. Uber's ride sharing take rate for the quarter was 20.4%.
Uber saw growth in its core platform revenue across all of the regions it breaks out except for Latin America. In that region, where competitor Didi has been expanding, Uber reported a 13% decline in revenue from $518 million in Q1 of 2018 to $450 million in Q1 of 2019.
Watch: CNBC's full interview with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi ahead of its IPO