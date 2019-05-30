UK car production almost halves as factories impose Brexit shutdown

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Boeing CEO says company works to regain public trust following...

Boeing 737 Max planes are grounded worldwide after the two crashes since October killed a total of 346 people.

Airlinesread more

Weaker companies are piling on the debt, and Moody's is getting...

The alert from Moody's Investors Services comes as worries mount over a looming economic downturn.

Corporate Bondsread more

The phrase China is using now that could mean the trade war will...

The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. by using a history-laden phrase.

Marketsread more

China says US trade provocations are 'naked economic terrorism'

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalated sharply earlier after Washington accused Beijing of having "reneged" on its previous promises to make structural changes to...

China Politicsread more

Barclays cuts Tesla's price target

Barclays lowered its price target on Tesla by 22% on Thursday.

Marketsread more

Mueller reveals why he didn't clear Trump in special counsel...

Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Politicsread more

How Best Buy came back from the brink of death and took on Amazon

Best Buy was a behemoth in electronics retail that nearly suffered the fate of fallen competitors, such as Circuit City. But it engineered a miraculous turnaround, and now a...

Retailread more

The biggest buyers during this bull market are now selling

Typically, the public is considered the "crowd" in markets, buying the most at the top and selling the least at the bottom. That's changing.

Marketsread more

Trump says he was unaware of effort to move USS John McCain 'out...

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the White House wanted the U.S. Navy to move the ship named for the late Arizona senator "out of sight," citing an email...

U.S. Newsread more

Disney CEO: It'll be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion...

Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said it would be "very difficult" for the media company to keep filming in Georgia if a new abortion law takes effect because many people...

Politicsread more

Lexus has much riding on the launch of the 2020 RX crossover

The luxury arm of Toyota is readying some major RX updates for the 2020 model year in a bid to fight off a growing list of competitors.

Autosread more

US imposes new anti-dumping duties on Chinese mattresses, beer...

The U.S. government is imposing duties of up to 79.7% on Chinese-made kegs and up to 1,731% on mattresses.

U.S. Newsread more
Autos

UK car production almost halves as factories impose Brexit shutdown

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • U.K. car production fell by almost half in April because of Brexit.
  • Planned shutdowns were put in place to manage the original March deadline.
  • Jaguar Land Rover, BMW Mini, Honda, and Peugeot-owned Vauxhall all switched off the production line.
An employee fits parts to the passenger doors of new Nissan automobiles as they travel along the production line at Nissan Motor vehicle assembly plant in Sunderland, U.K.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.K. car production in April fell by almost half as factories attempted to manage the uncertain impact of a March 29 Brexit.

Ultimately the European Union (EU) granted the U.K. government a Brexit extension until the end of October, but manufacturers still ceased operations causing measured production to fall 44.5% for the month.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which provided the data Thursday, said only 70,971 cars rolled off production lines in April. That figure was almost 57,000 fewer vehicles than in the same month a year ago.

April was the 11th consecutive month of output falls in the U.K.

Jaguar Land Rover, BMW Mini, Honda, and Peugeot-owned Vauxhall were among the companies that carried out shutdowns in April.

In a press release, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said the numbers were evidence of the "vast cost and upheaval Brexit uncertainty has already wrought" on UK manufacturers.

Hawes added that the fear of a "no deal" Brexit, which would see Britain enter into global commerce with no trade deals in place, was "holding back progress, causing investment to stall, jobs to be lost and undermining our global reputation."

Source:SMMT

The SMMT claimed that if the U.K. can leave the EU with a "favourable deal" and assuming trade tensions ease then the fall in production should ease by the end of 2019.

The U.K. car industry has been plagued by Brexit uncertainty with doubts that the industry's reliance on just-in-time component delivery from overseas can be maintained.

Japanese firm Honda has announced it will close a plant in England while Nissan has reversed a decision to move production of a new SUV model from Japan to the U.K.