What to expect from Apple's big developer conference, according to Walt Mossberg

It's past Memorial Day, and that means two things: barbecue season, and software season.

Apple is kicking things off with its Worldwide Developer Conference, WWDC, on June 3. It's an event where Apple gathers software developers from all over the world to announce its vision for the future of software, and to answer their questions about how to make today's apps work better. So what should people be expecting this time around?

In this week's episode of Fortt Knox, CNBC's Jon Fortt speaks with Recode co-founder and legendary journalist Walt Mossberg with a preview of the conference.

Fortt Knox is a weekly podcast from CNBC anchor Jon Fortt. Previous episodes of the program can be found here.